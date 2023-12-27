Ateez Yeosang, San, and Wooyoung's look for the latest magazine campaign wins the internet: "Girl breakfast, lunch, and dinner"

The beloved South Korean boy band, Ateez consists of eight members, including Seonghwa, Yeosang, San, Hongjoong, Mingi, Jongho, Yunho, and Wooyoung. The band debuted in the K-Pop industry in 2018 under KQ Entertainment. In their latest project, Ateez members San, Wooyoung, and Yeosang made an appearance for the Singles magazine.

Expand Tweet

All three members posed for the January issue, as well as the cover of the magazine. They also interviewed for the magazine to give their best wishes to the fans. The pictorials were shared a week earlier on December 17, 2023, and most recently, the interview and behind-the-scenes were released on December 25, 2023, alongside Christmas wishes.

The entire campaign was greatly appreciated by fans, garnering over 65000 likes and 1000 comments on the pictorial's post.

@xoxo_dddd commented "Girls breakfast, lunch, and dinner" under the Singles magazine post (Image via @singlesmagazine / Instagram)

Ateez's Yeosang, San, and Wooyoung's look for the latest Singles Magazine campaign leaves fans swooning

The latest Ateez campaign for the Singles magazine sent fans into a frenzy as the publication showed off each member's charms through the group as well as solo shots.

The campaign captured all three K-Pop idols in all-black looks with black coats, black pants, and formal black men's shoes. The backdrop was kept neutral in white to keep the members highlighted.

Netizens were left gushing over the latest pictures and took to the comments section of the post to react to the same:

Fan reactions to members Yeosang, San, and Wooyoung's look for the latest Singles Magazine campaign (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans were elated to see members Yeosang, San, and Wooyoung in Singles magazine (Image via Sportskeeda)

What did Ateez's Yeosang, Wooyung, and San wear in the latest campaign?

San was seen in a short coat and black pants, which were paired with black boots. However, he was not wearing anything underneath the coat, and the shirtless look was appreciated by fans. Yeosang was seen in a long black coat with black pants, also going for a shirtless look.

Lastly, Wooyung was seen in a short black coat and black pants, layered over a black high neck.