"Most ridiculous thing ever": Fans angered as ATEEZ's Yeosang confesses about his 'workout ban' during his appearance on the talk show JaeFriends

On Monday, December 4, ATEEZ’s Yeosang, San, and Wooyound made a guest appearance on JaeFriends, a YouTube talk show hosted by Kim Jae-joong. As the members went around answering Jae-joong’s questions, Yeosang was asked if there was any particular aspect of him that he wished to show his fans, ATINYs.

The idol replied that since he was often seen as the “cute member,” he was motivated to showcase his masculine and charismatic side. He added that it was one of the main motivations for him to hit the gym. While many fans fell in love with the idol’s bulky physique that peaked during the group’s FIREWORKS (I’m The One) comeback in 2021, he confessed that he was restricted from working out by the agency.

The ban was to reduce the idol’s bulky physique since he was “too bulky,” as stated by the idol. Following his statement, fans were angered by the ban since they felt it was unfair for the agency to prevent the idol from doing what he loves and enjoys.

Expand Tweet

Fans angered at KQ Entertainment following Yeosang's revelation about his workout ban

Following ATEEZ's recent comeback, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL, the members have kickstarted their promotions by attending variety shows, talk shows, stage performances, etc. One such content was the members' guest appearance at the JaeFriends YouTube talk show hosted by the second-generation K-pop idol Kim Jae-joong.

Yeosang, San, and Wooyoung conversed with the host about various random topics. While the host previously mentioned and complimented Yeosang for his naturally cute visuals that fans love, Jae-joong added a question to the idol, asking him if there’s anything else he’d like to showcase to his fans besides his visuals.

To this, the idol replied,

"When I made my debut, I wanted to look hardcore and charismatic. But my fans kept telling me I was cute. I thought I needed to look stronger for the masculine performances of ATEEZ. There's a song called 'I'm The One'. I worked out so much, then."

When the host asked about fans' reactions, he said they also loved his new look.

"They really liked it. But I got banned from working out. I became too bulky, so I'm getting rid of my muscles now."

The host added to the idol’s confession and said that it wouldn’t look good on him if he bulked up too much since he carries a soft and pretty face.

However, fans were unhappy to learn that the idol was banned from working out, especially since Yeosang loves to exercise and is interested in bulking up his body. Fans also said that his agency, KQ Entertainment, might be aiming to maintain the idol’s ‘cute persona’ that he’s most famous for.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans also argued that the idol should be free to do whatever he wants without being restricted by the company. Many even demanded the ban be lifted since they not only loved the idol's bulked-up look but also felt that it was a ridiculous ban to impose on someone.