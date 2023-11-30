"THIS IS SO FUNNY": Fans hilariously discuss ATEEZ Yeosang's reaction to an ATINY during the group's MAMA 2023 acceptance speech  

On Tuesday, November 28, ATEEZ bagged an award at the MAMA 2023 under the Worldwide Fans' Choice category. As the group excitedly went on stage to receive their trophy, their leader, Hongjoong, rolled out the acceptance speech on behalf of the group members.

As their leader continued to give his speech, the live-streaming cameras at MAMA 2023 often shifted their focus from the idol to the crowd to get fans' reactions.

During the same, an ATINY holding Yeosang's banner was shown on the big screen, and the fan was naturally shocked to see herself being captured and let out a wild reaction. When the camera switched back to the ATEEZ members on the stage, Yeosang immediately started to get flustered, and fans could see that he was trying hard to control his laughter.

Expand Tweet

The interaction went viral on the internet, and fans couldn't stop talking about how the reactions of both Yeosang and the ATINY were hilarious and adorable.

Fans love the interaction between ATEEZ's Yeosang and an ATINY at the MAMA 2023 during the group's acceptance speech

The much-awaited year-end MAMA 2023 was rolled out between November 28 and 29, resulting in various show-stopping performances and hilarious moments that fans have consistently discussed. Among the several artists who stole the show with their iconic moments at the award ceremony, ATEEZ was also undoubtedly present on the list.

The group was not only praised for the incredible opening stage and revealing performance of their upcoming track, Crazy Form, at the MAMA 2023, but they also bagged not one but two honorable awards at the show. On the first day of the two-day award ceremony, ATEEZ was announced as the Worldwide Fans' Choice winner.

Expand Tweet

As the group made their way to the stage to accept their trophy, the members also gave a speech thanking their fans and their agency for making the win possible. However, as the acceptance from Hongjoong was being delivered, the live streaming camera shifted its focus onto an ATINY holding Yeosang's name on a banner.

As soon as the ATINY saw herself on the big screen, she naturally started to freak out, and her entire body shook out of surprise. When the camera shifted back to the ATEEZ members, fans couldn't help but notice Yeosang's hilarious reaction to the ATINY. The idol immediately covered his face with his flustered look and continued to try and hold in his laughter.

Soon after the adorable yet hilarious interaction, fans continued to talk about the same on various social media platforms, resulting in Yeosang going viral on the internet for his unique reaction.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, a similar incident occurred again on the second day of MAMA 2023. When ATEEZ won another category at the award ceremony, Favorite Global Performer Male Group, they were again called on stage to accept their trophy. Once again, when Hongjoong was rolling out his acceptance speech, another fan holding a Yeosang banner was shown on the big screen.

Though Yeosang gave a more controlled reaction this time, fans could see that he was still trying hard not to burst out into laughter. Fans also discussed how it was hilarious for the incident to occur not just once but twice.