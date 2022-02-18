5 TV shows Elvis actor Austin Butler has starred in

Austin Butler is a popular American actor who will be seen in the role of the iconic musical sensation Elvis Presley in the movie, Elvis. Elvis fans from all around the globe are looking forward to the movie, set to be released on 24 June 2022.

Now apart from acting in movies like The Dead Don't Die (2019) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), Butler has also starred in several TV shows over the years. Here are 5 shows where the actor has left his audiences in awe of his acting skills.

Austin Butler: 5 TV shows where he starred

1) The Shannara Chronicles

The Shannara Chronicles is a popular TV show starring Butler in the role of Wil Ohmsford, a half-elf. The show had 2 seasons between 2016 and 2017. This has been one of Butler's latest works on the television screen and viewers have found his acting quite impressive.

2) The Carrie Diaries

The Carrie Diaries is an American comedy drama for teens. The show had 26 episodes over 2 seasons and Butler was seen in the lead role of Sebastian Kydd. The plot revolves around Butler's character, Sebastian Kydd's, struggles in life as a teenager and his fluctuating love interests.

3) Switched at Birth

Despite not being cast in the main role, Austin Butler put up a commendable performance in Switched at Birth. In the sitcom, Butler was seen in the role of Wilke, who was apparently Toby's best buddy and dated the character Daphne for a brief period.

4) Life Unexpected

Austin Butler starred in this American sitcom and presented viewers with one of his finest performances. Playing the role of Jones Mager, Butler was a quarterback just like his father. One of the most noteworthy incidents of the show was when Lux tried to convince Jones not to press charges against him.

5) Ruby & the Rockits

The last one on our list is Ruby & the Rockits, an American comedy sitcom that lasted only for a season. However, in the 10 episodes that the season had, Butler was seen in the role of Jordan Gallagher.

Other TV shows that Butler has starred in are Out of Jimmy's Head (guest appearance), Zoey 101 and more. As an actor, he was nominated for the Young Artist Awards in both 2010 and 2011.

Edited by Gunjan