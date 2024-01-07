Australian Survivor Winners List: From 2002 to 2023

Like the Survivor format worldwide, Australian Survivor also follows its contestants on an island as they try to survive.

The franchise gained international popularity, as it lets the viewers experience the wilderness firsthand. Throughout the Survivor franchise, there have been several couples that got together on the show showing true camaraderie in contestants' hearts.

The first season of Australian Survivor dates back to 2002. There was a big 10-year gap between Australian Survivor seasons 2 and 3, but the show has been consistently airing every year since and reached its ongoing 11th season in August 2023.

The winners of the show are all skilled survivors and deserve equal acknowledgment.

List of all the Australian Survivor Winners

1) Rob Dickson - Season 1 (2002)

Rob Dickson was a former Australian Football League player who was the first one to win the title of the Australian Survivor.

He died in a car accident in 2009 along with his youngest son Byron who was five, while they were in South Africa. His elder son, Gabriel, who was eight, died later, succumbing to injuries sustained in the accident.

2) Guy Leech - Season 2 (2006)

Guy Leech was the former winner of the Ironman championship. He's now the CEO of Heart 180, a company that sells heart defibrillators. He has a wife and two daughters.

3) Kristie Bennett - Season 3 (2016)

Kristie Bennett was a senior account executive before she entered Australian Survivor.

However, after the show, she decided to bank on her influence and popularity and now has a YouTube channel that guides and helps people who want to join Australian Survivor navigate through the audition process and challenges.

4) Jericho Malabonga - Season 4 (2017)

Jericho Malabonga was a flight attendant before he came on Australian Survivor. With his $500,000 prize money, he bought himself a new house.

He also took his best mate from the season, Luke, and his family, to Disneyland. He owns a franchise of F45 gym and is its brand ambassador too.

5) Shane Gould - Season 5 (2018)

Shane Gould became the eldest person to ever win in the Survivor franchise. She was 61 when she was on the show.

She returned for Australian Survivor's All-Star season too. Shane now spends her time traveling and living in different parts of the country like Tasmania, Bicheno and Sydney.

6) Pia Miranda - Season 6 (2019)

Pia Miranda was known for her role as Alibrandi in the 90s movie Looking for Alibrandi. She appeared in Heat, a 2023 movie, alongside Derren McMullen, and aspires to do more movies with him.

7) David Genat - Season 7 (2020)

David Genat was a model before he came to Australian Survivor. He tried competing in season 6 of the show but got eliminated.

He returned a second time in season 7, this time to win it. After the show, David Genat acted in the Australian film Pieces. His Instagram account says he's a Harley Davidson free rider.

8) Hayley Leake - Season 8 (2021)

Hayley Leake is a Physiotherapist and holds a PhD. With her $500,000 prize money, she bought a house and married her fiance Jimmy in April 2023.

During Christmas of 2023, she gave birth to a beautiful baby girl Chloe. She got back on season 10 of the show.

9) Mark Wales - Season 9 (2022)

Mark Wales was a former Special Air Service member. He appeared on the former season 4 of the show in 2017 and tried again in 2022, only to win.

He's the author of a book called 'Survivor' that has his experiences in the Special Air Force. His Instagram takes viewers to a link where he calls himself an author, a motivational speaker and an actor.

He also gathers support for the families of Australian martyrs by raising funds and promoting them on social media.

10) Liz Parnov - Season 10 (2023)

Liz Parnov was a two-time Olympic Pole Vaulter, who is known for her Russian-Australian roots and agility.

She's a marketing manager by profession and her Instagram account shows her traveling to different places and living life to the fullest.

Australian Survivor's new season is also set to arrive in February 2024, like Season 46 of Survivor is nearing its release in February 2024. Fans can't wait to revel in the majestic locations the show comes up with every season.