Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2: Everything we know so far

Fans are anticipating the confirmation of Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2, following the release of its first season on February 22, 2024, on Netflix. Although Netflix has not officially confirmed the second season, fans believe it's in development, as the first season has garnered immense popularity amongst the masses. The show is currently Number 1 in TV shows on the platform.

An announcement of Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 would not come as much of a surprise given the show's success. Consequently, fans have formulated multiple theories about the upcoming season.

One prevailing theory is that season 2 would be based on Book Two: Earth, the second season of the original animated series. This speculation is backed by the fact that the first season of the Netflix adaptation was based on Book One: Water.

Will there be Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2?

Although Netflix and Albert Kim have yet to confirm Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2, fans remain optimistic about its likelihood. The consensus among the fans is based on the show's massive popularity worldwide. Fans think that, if not immediately, maybe after a few weeks, the show's makers could announce the second season of the show.

Fans are already discussing their wish lists for the upcoming season. Therefore, they are eagerly awaiting the green light for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 from the makers.

What to expect from Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2?

As mentioned already, the events of Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 are likely to follow the events of the second installment of the animated series of the same name. This assumption is supported by the fact that the first season of the Netflix series was based on the first season of the animated series.

This would imply the introduction of several new characters in the upcoming show. Prominent among them could be Toph Beifong, a master in earth-bending skills. In the second installment of the animated version, Toph helped Aang harness his earth-bending skills to his highest potential by acting as his teacher.

Besides this new addition, keeping alive the spirit of the first season, fans could expect a lot of Katara and Sokka. The two have been good friends to Aang throughout his journey since the very beginning.

Is Avatar: The Last Airbender a good show?

Despite holding the top rank among TV shows on Netflix, Avatar: The Last Airbender did not fare too well with the critics. It received a low score of 59 percent from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Renowned critic, Laura Babiak from Observer wrote:

"The Netflix adaptation is far from a disaster, but it doesn’t master the elements that made the original so good."

Another renowned critic, Brian Lowry from CNN.com, wrote:

"Netflix gets the look and action right in a lavish series based on the Nickelodeon show, but too-elemental dialogue and uneven performances make this eight-episode sit a bit of a grind for anyone who has gotten past puberty."

The reviews from the critics were not all negative, as some of them also appreciated the show on certain grounds. Joel Keller from Decider wrote:

"Avatar: The Last Airbender accomplishes a rare feat for a live-action adaptation of an animated series: It brings new people into its world while giving fans of the original more than enough to keep them watching."

The first season of Avatar: The Last Airbender is currently streaming on Netflix.