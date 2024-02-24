Netflix's Mea Culpa: Full cast list

Netflix's crime thriller Mea Culpa, helmed by Tyler Perry, made its debut on February 23, 2024. With an ensemble cast, this title features hints of intense drama, suspense, and romance. Kelly Rowland takes on the lead role in the film as she plays Mea Harper, a criminal defense attorney who develops feelings for a high-profile client.

She takes on a case involving an artist who has been accused of killing his girlfriend. As she works on the case, she is seen struggling to choose between duty, family, and her desires as she aims to be named partner at her firm.

The synopsis of the title as per IMDb, reads:

"Follows an ambitious criminal defense attorney that, in her aspiration to be named partner, takes on the case of an artist accused of murdering his girlfriend."

Cast members of Netflix's Mea Culpa

1) Kelly Rowland as Mea Harper

Kelly Rowland portrays Mea Harper in the criminal thriller, Mea Culpa. Mea is a dedicated defense attorney whose integrity and impeccable work ethic have earned her an excellent reputation. As she becomes more acquainted with Zyair, an artist accused of murdering his girlfriend Hydie, and devotes more time to his case, the line between professional and personal begins to merge.

Rowland made her feature-length debut as Kia Waterson in the 2003 film Freddy vs. Jason after her success with Destiny's Child. She also starred with Kevin Hart in Think Like a Man in 2012 and later appeared in horror films such as Bad Hair and The Curse of Bridge Hollow.

She also served as a judge on TV programs including The X Factor UK and The X Factor US, in addition to launching her series Chasing Destiny in 2016.

2) Trevante Rhodes as Zyair Malloy

Rhodes portrays the successful artist Zyair Malloy in Mea Culpa, who is accused of murdering his girlfriend. He maintains his innocence although Hydie's blood was found in his apartment and strands of her hair were found in one of his paintings.

Rhodes debuted in a feature-length film as Brian in the 2014 film Open Windows. However, his breakthrough performance as Chiron in Barry Jenkins' 2016 urban coming-of-age drama Moonlight propelled him to prominence. He starred alongside Chris Hemsworth in 12 Strong and also appeared in Bird Box.

3) RonReaco Lee as Jimmy

Jimmy, portrayed by Lee in Mea Culpa, is a private investigator and Mea's dearest companion. He is one of the film's most intriguing characters as he exemplifies the value of a platonic friendship and helps Mea look into Zyair's case. He is devoted to Mea and is always willing to stand by her side.

Lee appeared in the television adaptations of In the Heat of the Night, Sister, Sister, Home Improvement, and Moesha. He earlier worked with Perry on Madea Goes to Jail and played Chuck in the 2009 comedy drama. He is also well-known for her roles in ER, Girlfriend, The Shield, and Queens.

4) Sean Sagar as Kal Hawthorne

Sagar portrays Kal, Mea's spouse, who also helps her solve the intriguing case. He struggles after losing his job and tries to hide the same from his mother and brother, who is an assistant district attorney.

Sagar is popularly known for his roles in Ill Manors, Our Girl, The Gentleman, and The Covenant.

5) Nick Sagar as Ray Hawthorne

Sagar portrays Assistant District Attorney Ray Hawthorne in Mea Culpa, a prominent figure who is helping Mea in her efforts to solve the case at hand. He exhibits a direct approach to problem-solving and aspires to become mayor.

Sagar's filmography includes notable appearances in Queen of the South, Shadowhunters, Ill Manors, and The Princess Switch. He is also known for his role in Queen of the South.

6) Kerry O'Malley as Azalia Hawthorne

Ray and Kal's mother in Mea Culpa, Azalia, frequently interferes in her children's personal and professional lives. Her affection for her sons is highlighted in the film, even though their frequent interactions cause friction.

O'Malley has made appearances in Real Husbands of Hollywood, Why Women Kill, the Snowpiercer television series, and The Killer, directed by David Fincher, among other notable titles.

7) Connor Weil as Bobby

Bobby is a colleague of Mea's, who is as competent and diligent as her, notwithstanding his arrogant personality. However, he is extremely loyal and is among the few individuals who prioritize Mea's best interests.

Apart from his significant role as Will Belmont in the premiere season of Scream, Weil has made noteworthy contributions to several other television programs, including NCIS: Los Angeles, Foursome, and K.C. Undercover.

8) Shannon Thornton as Charlise Hawthorne

Charlise Hawthorne is Ray's spouse and one of Mea's closest female companions. She provides Mea with unwavering support throughout the events of Mea Culpa. She emerges as a standout character in the film due to her profound connection with Mea, as she helps her through various high-stress situations.

Thornton, who has starred in Dynasty, Blue Bloods, and Power, is best known for her performance as Keyshawn Harris in P-Valley. Thornton also received a Gracie Allen Award and a Women's Image Network Award for her performance in P-Valley, further establishing her as a well-renowned actress.

Supporting character in the film

1) María Gabriela Gonález as Hydie

María Gabriela González portrays Hydie, Zyair's former romantic partner. She is known for her role as Yara in the television drama Harmony in Paradise and played Isla in the television series Fantasy Island.

2) Angela Robinson as Renee

Mea Culpa features Angela Robinson as Renee, an elderly woman whose counsel regarding Mea's case helps her piece together the truth. Robinson is known for her roles in television series including Harlem of the South, The Haves and the Have Nots, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Released on February 23, 2024, Mea Culpa is currently available to stream on Netflix.