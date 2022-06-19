What time will P-Valley Season 2 Episode 3 air? Details explored

The third episode of Starz's P-Valley will premiere on the platform on Sunday, June 19, 2022. With the second episode having taken some interesting twists and turns, fans can expect to see a dramatic episode on Sunday. The official synopsis of the episode on Starz reads:

“Keyshawn and Lil’ Murda embark on a new adventure. Meanwhile, Mercedes ventures into uncharted territory.”

Read further to find out the release time, plot, cast and other details of P-Valley's season 2 episode 3 on Starz.

P-Valley season 2 episode 3 release time on Starz, recap, cast and more details

P-Valley season 2 episode 3 will air on Starz on June 19, 2022, at 10:00 p.m. ET. Titled The Dirty Dozen, the episode will focus on a number of events, including Keyshawn's 12-stop tour with Lil' Murda and many more. Keyshawn has escaped the clutch of her abusive boyfriend Derrick and is now on a journey of self-discovery and freedom, hoping for the tour to turn her life around.

The previous episode, titled Seven Pounds of Pressure, showcased Hailey and Uncle Clifford as they attempted to reopen the club after it was closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, things did not go to plan, thanks to several disagreements and conflicts between the members. Hailey then conducted an audition to hire fresh talent. However, Uncle Clifford and Mercedes did not agree with Hailey's pick, causing further tension in the group. Nevertheless, Hailey stuck to her decision. Meanwhile, Derrick allowed Keyshawn to go on tour with Lil' Murda.

The preview offered a peek into several crucial events that will pan out in the third episode and fans can expect a dramatic hour of good, solid television on Sunday.

The second season has received positive reviews from critics so far. Their praise is mostly directed towards the show's strong writing, performances and direction. The 10-episode season premiered on June 3, 2022, and will air its finale on August 7, 2022.

P-Valley plot and cast

The show has received widespread critical acclaim for its portrayal of the lives of black female strippers. Critics praised the show's tight writing and thematic ambitions. The official synopsis of the show on Starz reads:

“When darkness descends upon Chucalissa, errybody and they mama must fight tooth and talon to survive. While some take flight to perilous new heights, others dig in their stilettos and stand their ground no matter the cost.”

The series stars Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan and Elarica Johnson in the lead roles. Evans, Annan and Johnson have received widespread critical acclaim for their performances, with Annan and Evan receiving nominations for the NAACP Image Awards. The series also stars several others in pivotal supporting roles, including Shannon Thornton as Keyshawn, Skyler Joy as Gidget, Parker Sawyers as Andre Watkins, J. Alphonse Nicholson as LaMarques and Harriett D. Foy as Patrice Woodbine.

Don't miss P-Valley's season 2 episode 3 on Starz on June 19, 2022 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

