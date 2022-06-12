What time will 'P-Valley' Season 2 Episode 2 air on Starz? Details explored

Season 2 of P-Valley premiered on June 3, 2022 on Starz and fans of the show were able to tune in to the clacking stilettos and neon vibes again after two years. The flamboyant entertainers are back in business albeit sparingly. As the show picks up in the aftermath of the pandemic, it depicts the very relatable struggles of business owners and employees, even at The Pynk.

Created by Katori Hall, the drama series stars Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, and Elarica Johnson. Centered around the employees of a club called The Pynk in the fictional city of Chucalissa, Mississippi, the plot follows these entertainers' lives as they make ends meet.

The second episode of season 2 will be released on June 12, 2022 around 10 pm ET/ 2 pm GMT on cable and digitally via Starz. Titled Seven Pounds of Pressure, viewers from the US and UK can also catch the second episode on Amazon Prime Video shortly after the broadcast, via the STARZ Play App. For viewers in the USA, an extension on Hulu is also available.

'P-Valley' Season 2, Episode 2: The Pynk and its employees struggle with the aftermath of the pandemic

The Friday (June 3) premiere might have left viewers expecting the second episode of the season to release on June 10, 2022. However, it seems like Friday's release was just an experiment by the network to create a buzz. Hereafter, the show is expected to follow a weekly release pattern, with new episodes releasing every Sunday.

Months after the events of Murda Night, residents of Chucalissa and struggling employees of The Pynk are back to battle drama and the pandemic's impact on the club. Season 2 offers new challenges and new characters as series regulars continue to ride their highs and lows.

After killing her abusive ex in the season 1 finale, Hailey, aka Autumn Night, is faced with the burden of keeping the club afloat as the major stakeholder. With Uncle Clifford's help, The Pynk has now turned to other odd ventures to scrape funds. Meanwhile, Mercedes is putting on a show despite being stressed mentally and physically.

Andre's entry this season is set to ramp up the tension and drama and pose new challenges for the club's employees. As for the second episode, the highlighted event will undoubtedly be the clash between The Pynk's reopening and Uncle Clifford's 40th birthday.

Stay tuned and catch tonight's episode to find out how this community of entertainers manages to find their footing amidst all the drama and struggles. This season will have 10 episodes as compared to the eight episodes in the previous season. Thus, viewers are in for a neon and glittery ride with pole dances and emotional rollercoasters.

Sneak peek into Season 2, Episode 3 of 'P-Valley'

After the 58 minute long episode 2 tonight, titled Seven Pounds of Pressure, viewers will naturally be curious about what comes next on P-Valley. Well, the network is pretty hush-hush about the upcoming episodes to maintain the element of surprise and the intrigue of viewers. The third episode will release on June 19, 2022. A brief synopsis of Season 2, Episode 3, titled The Dirty Dozen, reads:

"Keyshawn and Lil' Murda embark on a new adventure; meanwhile, Mercedes ventures into uncharted territory."

P-Valley Season 2, Episode 2 will air on Starz at 10 pm ET on June 12, 2022.

