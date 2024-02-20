Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) season 25, episode 5, is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 9 pm ET on NBC. The show qualifies as one of the longest-running television shows on American television, airing on NBC. As the first spin-off from the original Law & Order series, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is an American police procedural TV show focusing on sexual crimes.

The plot is committed to the Manhattan Special Victims Unit of the New York Police Department and its commanding officer, Olivia Benson, portrayed by Mariska Hargitay, as s*x crime investigations follow. The show launched on NBC on September 20, 1999; as of January 18, 2024, it is in its 25th season.

The current season continues to intrigue, explores the threat of technology, and centers on an initial investigation involving a missing teenage girl named Maddie Flynn. Fans are in for a genuine treat if this serves as an indication of how things will progress throughout the entire season.

When is Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 25, episode 5, releasing? Details of date and time

Episode 5 of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 25, titled Zone Rouge, is scheduled to air on NBC internationally at the following time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) Thursday February 22, 2024 6:00 p.m. PT Central Standard Time (CST) Thursday February 22, 2024 8:00 p.m. CT Eastern Standard Time (EST) Thursday February 22, 2024 9:00 p.m. ET Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Friday February 23, 2024 2:00 a.m. GMT Central European Time (CET) Friday February 23, 2024 3:00 a.m. CET Indian Standard Time (IST) Friday February 23, 2024 7:30 a.m. IST Philippine Time (PHT) Friday February 23, 2024 10:00 a.m. PHT Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) Friday February 23, 2024 11:30 a.m. ACST

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has a TV-14 rating. It is the most sensationalized installment of the Law & Order franchise because of its focus on s*x crimes.

Graphic, unusual crimes are the norm, and victims are frequently women and children. There's some strong language (b*tch, d*mn, etc.), crude s*xual references, drinking, smoking, and drug use. R*pe and alcoholism are major themes in some seasons.

Where to watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 25 episode 5?

The 25th season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will be broadcast on NBC every Thursday night following the day on Peacock. People who no longer use traditional cable or satellite television can also access episodes on Peacock Premium, Citytv, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu following their release on TV.

Membership is required for each of the streaming platforms mentioned above. Meanwhile, the previous seasons (1 to 24) are available to purchase on Apple TV and Prime Video.

What to expect from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 25?

The official synopsis for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 25 is as follows:

"Now in its 25th anniversary season on NBC, this hard-hitting and emotional series chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence."

Meanwhile, episode 5 is titled Zone Rouge and is expected to run for approximately one hour. This aligns with the timeline established for the rest of the episode. The official synopsis for episode 5 of season 25 states:

"A cryptic message sends SVU on a new track to find Maddie; Benson tries to help a federal agent when the case hits too close to home; Capt. Curry tries to make amends with Fin."

Season 25 of Law & Order: SVU is scheduled for 13 episodes. Anticipating more drama leading up to a spectacular conclusion since 8 episodes are remaining after this one.

The series continues to break records, with the most episodes of any show in the Law and Order franchise. Being one of the longest-running series on TV, it has aired 541 episodes as of February 1, 2024. In earlier seasons, episode names always ended in the same pattern, but starting with season 18, there is no fixed format.

Trailer for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 25

Here is the trailer for the Law & Order: SVU season 25, which includes a sneak peek at the new season.

Produced and released by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television in 2018–2019, it will be the shortest ever to appear on screen since it features only 13 episodes.

Special Victims Unit season 25, episode 5, is scheduled to be released at 9 pm ET on NBC on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

