Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 13 on NBC: Release date, time, plot, and more details

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 13 will air on February 2, 2023, at 10 pm ET on NBC.

Law & Order: Organized Crime stars Christopher Meloni as Detective 1st Grade Elliot Stabler, Danielle Moné Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell, Tamara Taylor as Prof. Angela Wheatley, Ainsley Seiger as Detective 3rd Grade Jet Slootmaekers, Dylan McDermott as Richard Wheatley, Nona Parker Johnson as Detective 3rd Grade Carmen "Nova" Riley, Brent Antonello as Detective Jamie Whelan, an undercover detective with the Organized Crime.

Ben Chase, Michael Rivera, Shauna Harley, Nick Creegan, Jaylin Fletcher, Christina Marie Karis, Ibrahim Renno, Charlotte Sullivan, and several others appear in guest and recurring roles.

The current season began airing on September 22, 2022. Twelve episodes have been aired so far.

What to expect from Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 13?

Episode 13 of the third season of the show is titled Punch Drunk. It is directed by Brenna Malloy and written by Juliet Lashinsky-Revene.

The episode will see Stabler and Teddy Silas turn the club into a valuable place for Murphy's illegal dealings. Jet will walk the fine line between real life and her undercover persona, while Bill will try to convince Thurman to take his job seriously.

Here is the official preview of the episode, released by NBC:

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"Stabler and Teddy Silas hatch a plan to turn the club into an indispensable venue for Murphy's illegal dealings; Jet blurs the lines between real life and her undercover persona; Bell tries to convince Thurman to take her investigation seriously."

What happened in the previous episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime?

Season 3 episode 12, titled Partners in Crime, was directed by Tess Malone and written by Barry O'Brien and John McCormack. It aired on January 26, 2023. The episode sees Jet go undercover as a card dealer in Teddy’s club.

The official synopsis of the episode read,

"After learning that an untouchable crime boss may have been behind her former partner's death, Bell enlists the task force to take him down; Stabler is recruited for a secret mission of his own."

What is Law & Order: Organized Crime about?

The show is the seventh series in the Law & Order franchise and a spin-off of Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Christopher Meloni reprises his role from SVU. The show features a "single-arc" storyline that takes multiple episodes to resolve.

Season 1 premiered on April 1, 2021, and was renewed for a second season comprising 24 episodes, but only 22 were released. The second season premiered on September 23, 2021. It was then renewed in May 2022 for a third season, which premiered on September 22, 2022.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"Elliot Stabler returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. The series centers on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character Elliot Stabler, a veteran Detective who returns to the NYPD in New York following his wife's murder. Stabler joins the Organized Crime Task Force, led by Sergeant Ayanna Bell."

Executive producers of the show include Dick Wolf, Ilene Chaiken, Arthur W. Forney, Peter Jankowski, Fred Berner, Terry Miller, and Christopher Meloni.

