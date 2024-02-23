Where was Netflix's Mea Culpa filmed? All shooting locations explored

Mea Culpa is an upcoming crime-thriller drama from acclaimed director Tyler Perry. Set to premiere on Netflix on February 23, 2024, this film marks the fifth film from the director to be released on the streaming platform.

The film stars former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland as the protagonist, Mea Harper. Also starring in the film is Trevante Rhodes as Zyair Malloy, an artist who is defended by Rowland's Mea Harper in a murder case. The official synopsis of the film reads:

"When criminal defense attorney Mea Harper (Kelly Rowland) takes on the murder case of artist Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes), the truth isn't as obvious as it seems. While she tries to determine the innocence or guilt of her cagy-yet-seductive client, it is uncovered that everyone is guilty of something. Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa explores what happens when burning desire takes hold and things get hot... and dangerous."

The article takes a close look at the various filming locations for the upcoming Netflix crime thriller.

Mea Culpa was majorly filmed in Atlanta and Chicago

Directed by Tyler Perry, Mea Culpa follows a defense attorney and her client as they go down a path of danger and desire. The filming of Mea Culpa was conducted in various locations in Atlanta and Chicago. Although most of the filming took place on location, a large number of the sequences were shot in an Atlanta studio. The principal filming for the film commenced on March 6, 2023 and it was finished within 20 days on March 26, 2023.

Atlanta. Georgia

A majority of filming for sequences in the film took place in and around Atlanta, Georgia. The city, often referred to as the Hollywood of the South, has attracted numerous filmmakers to use it as a locale for filming.

To film Mea Culpa the director made use of various locations in and around the city with its varied scenery, unique communities, and strong filmmaking infrastructure. 315 Deshler Street South West is home to the Tyler Perry Studio, where the majority of the interior sequences for Mea Culpa were filmed. Tyler Perry purchased the 330 acres of the former Fort McPherson army base in 2015 and transformed it into a multipurpose backlot, with twelve specialized sound stages, and 200 acres of green space.

Most of the scenes set in apartments, offices, and basements were shot in the studio while some exterior shots were lensed in the backlot. As per Perry, filming in the studio helped them maintain optimal efficiency and use a minimal amount of time to complete the film.

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago serves as the backdrop for the entire setting of the film. The trailer for the film gave viewers a glimpse of locations in and around the city. In one of the sequences Mea makes her way to Zyair's house, and viewers get to see the urban sprawl of downtown Chicago. The city skyline is prominently featured in establishing shots, where 330 North Wabash and the One Chicago tower are visible. Chicago, sometimes referred to as the Windy City, offers a well-balanced mix of metropolitan sophistication and gritty realism, that fits well into the narrative of the film.

