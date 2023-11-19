"Average McDonald's workers are more beautiful than her": Miss Universe 2023 winner gets a strong response online

Miss Universe 2023 concluded late Saturday night with Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios, winning the prestigious title. Sheynnis hails from Nicaragua, and her remarkable achievement is the first for her country. The 72nd Miss Universe ceremony bestowed her with the honor after she was chosen from among a group of no less than eighty-four women contestants.

However, Sheynnis's crowning glory didn't make it to everyone's good books, and her victory has caused the internet to be divided in its opinion, with one half considering her to be worthy of her title while the other half claims that she does not deserve to be called Miss Universe owing to her alleged unflattering countenance.

Several internet users took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express their disapproval. In one of their posts, @RatiodMate69 wrote:

"Average McDonald's workers are more beautiful than her"

Expand Tweet

The post gathered like-minded individuals who gave a piece of their minds. One user wrote,

"You do have a point there"

Expand Tweet

While another user commented,

"Facts"

However, another user quashed the criticism and hinted at a larger scheme.

Expand Tweet

Who is Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios

Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios (Image via Instagram/@sheynnispalacios_of)

Sheynnis is a 23-year-old communicologist hailing from Nicaragua. She was born on May 30, 2000, in Managua, Nicaragua. She studied mass communication at Central American University. Before being crowned with Miss Universe's title, she held the honor of being Miss Nicaragua in 2023.

Sheynnis wishes to work on improving mental health awareness in her society as she confessed to being troubled by gripping anxiety issues that stemmed from poor mental health conditions. She has been a prominent TV host and model in her native country.

Sheynnis is an ardent admirer of the early women's rights activist Mary Wollstonecraft, whom she referred to in her final round interview during the Miss Universe ceremony. When asked about the one person whose life she would like to live through, Sheynnis confidently answered with the 18th-century English writer and philosopher's name, crediting her for having opened countless doors for women everywhere.

Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacious fulfills her childhood dream

Before she won the supreme beauty pageant, Sheynnis took to her Instagram profile to thank her fans and supporters. Speaking in her native Spanish, she said she finally had the opportunity to fulfill her childhood dream of becoming Miss Universe.

She wrote,

"We arrived at the day most awaited for my inner child and now it's a dream accompanied by more than 6 million Nicaraguans. Tonight I dedicate it to my inner girl and to each of the girls who yearn to fulfill this dream, even the sky itself is the limit, dream so big that people think it is impossible to achieve, because that is where you know that your dreams and goals will exceed obstacles, and remember to accompany them with determination, perseverance and passion 💙 ✨"

She also added,

"UP NICARAGUA, LONG LIVE THE LAND OF LAGOS AND VOLCANOES AR🇳🇮💙🤍 Making history, for the first universal 👑🙏🏻"

Miss Universe is one of the world's most coveted pageants to aspire to, and every year, a single winner from among many contestants is crowned with the distinctive honor of being the most beautiful and successful lady to grace this world.