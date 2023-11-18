Miss Universe 2023: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant, set to unfold on November 18, marks a pivotal moment in the history of global beauty contests. Scheduled from 7 pm to 10 pm Central Standard Time (CST), this event is not just a showcase of beauty and talent but also a testament to the evolving ethos of inclusivity in global pageantry.

For the first time, the competition welcomes mothers, married women, and trans women, breaking long-standing barriers in the world of beauty pageants. This year's event, taking place in El Salvador, is also significant for the debut of Pakistan, with Erica Robin representing the country.

The pageant's shift towards a more inclusive approach reflects a broader societal change in understanding beauty and representation. The stage is set for a celebration of diversity and progress as well as a display of elegance and grace as the world anticipates this grand event.

New era for Miss Universe 2023 Pageant

Release date and time

The 72nd Miss Universe pageant is scheduled for November 18, 2023. The event, spanning three hours, will commence at 7 pm CST. This timing translates to early morning hours in various parts of the world, including 5 am on Sunday in the UAE and 6:30 am on Sunday IST for viewers in India.

For the global audience, spanning different time zones, here’s a list of timezone-adjusted timings for Miss Universe 2023:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 1 am to 4 am, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 8 pm to 11 pm, Saturday, November 18, 2023

Central Standard Time (CST): 7 pm to 10 pm, Saturday, November 18, 2023

Mountain Standard Time (MST): 6 pm to 9 pm, Saturday, November 18, 2023

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 5 pm to 8 pm, Saturday, November 18, 2023

Alaska Standard Time (AKST): 4 pm to 7 pm, Saturday, November 18, 2023

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time (HAST): 3 pm to 6 pm, Saturday, November 18, 2023

Brazil Standard Time (BRT): 10 pm to 1 am, Saturday, November 18 to Sunday, November 19, 2023

Western European Time (WET): 1 am to 4 am, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Central European Time (CET): 2 am to 5 am, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Eastern European Time (EET): 3 am to 6 am, Sunday, November 19, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 6:30 am to 9:30 am, Sunday, November 19, 2023

China Standard Time (CST): 9 am to 12 pm, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 10 am to 1 pm, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 11 am to 2 pm, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Where to watch

Viewers in the United States can tune in to Telemundo for the live broadcast of the event. Additionally, the pageant will be available on the Roku channel, catering to the growing trend of digital streaming.

For international viewers, the Miss Universe 2023 pageant will be accessible live on the official Miss Universe YouTube account and Twitter, ensuring a global reach. Platforms like FuboTV and DirecTV Stream also offer streaming access to Telemundo, providing various options for audiences to witness this much-anticipated event.

Show format

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant is renowned for its diverse rounds that showcase the talents and personalities of the contestants. In addition to the traditional swimwear and evening gown segments, this year's competition features a national costume round, allowing contestants to celebrate their cultural heritage.

The competition also involves personal interviews and a final question-answer session, which are crucial to the judging process.

The finale will see the announcement of the top 20 contestants, from whom the ultimate winner of the Miss Universe 2023 pageant title will be chosen. These rounds not only highlight physical beauty but also emphasize intelligence, poise, and social awareness, integral aspects of the modern Miss Universe ethos.

What's new this time

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant stands out for its groundbreaking inclusivity. For the first time in its history, the competition is open to mothers and married women, a move that has been welcomed as a positive step towards broader representation.

Additionally, the inclusion of trans women contestants, with Marina Machete from Portugal and Valerie Kolle from the Netherlands participating, marks a significant shift in the pageant's approach to diversity.

Another notable aspect of this year's event is the debut of Pakistan in the competition, with Erica Robin as the country's first representative. These changes are reflective of a more inclusive and progressive approach to beauty, challenging traditional norms and embracing a wider spectrum of womanhood.

Furthermore, the shift in broadcast strategy to include digital platforms like YouTube and Twitter caters to a global, digitally-savvy audience, acknowledging the changing landscape of media consumption.

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant is a celebration of cultural diversity, inclusivity, and the evolving definition of beauty in the 21st century. As contestants from over 90 countries take the stage in El Salvador, they bring with them not just their individual aspirations but also the hopes and dreams of their nations.

Miss Universe 2023, with its historic firsts and commitment to embracing change, is set to be a landmark in the annals of global pageantry, resonating with audiences worldwide.