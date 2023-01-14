Top 16 Miss Universe 2023 contestants

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant is right around the corner and competition for the crown is proving to be really tough given the talented contenders this year.

However, only one contestant will be walking away with the most coveted beauty title and crown on Saturday, January 14, 2023. The reigning Miss Universe of India, Harnaaz Sandhu, will be passing on her crown to her successor.

Top 16 contestants for Miss Universe 2023

Miss Universe @MissUniverse Follow the 71st MISS UNIVERSE delegates into the Preliminary Competition! Follow the 71st MISS UNIVERSE delegates into the Preliminary Competition! https://t.co/ryCDBE08Oq

It is indeed proving to be a tough task to choose only one winner among 84 equally beautiful, confident, and empowered women. Here is the list of the top 16 contestants who have really proven themselves and gotten ahead of their competitors.

Kiara Arends - Aruba

Gabriëla Dos Santos - Curacao

María Fernanda Aristizábal - Colombia

Andreína Martínez Founier - Dominican Republic

Soraya Kohlmann - Germany

Toshami Calvin - Jamaica

Irma Cristina Miranda Valenzuela - Mexico

Alessia Rovegno - Peru

Celeste Cortesi - Philippines

Telma Madeira - Portugal

Ashley Cariño - Puerto Rico

Ndavi Nokeri - South Africa

Anna Sueangam-iam - Thailand

R'Bonney Gabriel - USA

Amanda Dudamel - Venezuela

Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Châu - Vietnam

We can expect to see one of these women taking away the coveted title this year.

Where to watch Miss Universe 2023?

The 71st Miss Universe will take place on January 14, 2023, at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.

Since the Thailand-based JKN Global Group has purchased the Miss Universe Organization from WWE/IMG, this year's pageant will be broadcast on NBC instead of FOX. FOX was earlier the show’s official broadcaster. You can also watch the live streaming of the contest on Miss Universe’s official YouTube channel. Find the link below:

The beauty pageant is one of the most-watched international pageants, with an estimated viewership of over 500 million from all over the globe. The pageant began in 1952 and has successfully completed 70 years.

The 71st edition was supposed to take place in December 2022, but due to a potential clash with the FIFA World Cup 2022, Miss Universe 2023 was postponed to January 2023.

About the hosts and judges

Miss Universe 2023 will be hosted by American television presenter Jeannie Mai and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo, who also hosted Miss Universe 2020.

The contestants will be judged by an all-women's selection committee that is made up of a number of talented women from diverse fields of sports, beauty, and music. This is the first time in the history of the pageant that an all-woman panel is going to judge.

As many as 86 women across the world will be competing in the Miss Universe 2023 beauty pageant where only one of them will take away the crown and a $250,000 cash prize. Right now we have the list of 16 talented women who have reached the semi-finals after an online voting poll.

Tonight the final decision will be made and we will have our new Miss Universe. Tune in to NBC or stream the contest online on YouTube to know the results.

