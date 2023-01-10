What time will Chicago Med season 8 episode 11 air on NBC? Release date, plot, and more details explored

With its resounding success on NBC, Chicago Med is back with another season after wrapping up the seventh installment with a lot of drama and anticipation.

It concluded with Dylan Scott and Will Halstead's lives hanging in the balance as they got trapped in a burning building after discovering that one of their patients had ties to a local criminal organization. Chicago Med returned in September 2022 for its eighth run, bringing to viewers some exhilarating answers.

Right now, we are looking forward to the eleventh episode of Chicago Med season 8, which is scheduled to drop on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Everything to know about Chicago Med season 8 episode 11?

Before the new episode airs, here is everything to know about the medical drama on NBC.

In the last episode, we saw Will being upset and Dayton providing for a patient who was in dire need. April and Ethan also made some progress, and a medical crisis in the wilderness tested the limits of the hospital staff.

We also witnessed the use of some modern treatment technology, but at the end of the day, human judgment prevailed. Dr. Duvrey persuaded Marcel to perform a procedure he was skeptical about, Marcel also discussed the use of the AI's various parameters with Dr. Duvrey to help ensure they are suitable for use.

The AI system overriding surgical judgment raises the question of ethics in medical practice and how much can be left up to technological discretion. Fans also saw Tiffany surviving an accident and giving birth to a healthy child.

What to expect for episode 11?

In the upcoming episode, fans can expect to see Crockett and Charles collaborating, and more AI participation under the treatment of Marcel and Charles. Fans will also see Maggie and Halstead helping a person accused of robbery, and Asher and Archer debating the use of Med’s latest opiate AI software.

Where to watch the medical drama?

Chicago Med is an NBC network TV original with new episodes airing on the NBC channel every Wednesday. For those without a cable connection, the series can also be streamed online via Peacock the following day.

Season 8 episode 11 will be released on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The episode is expected to be around 45 minutes long.

Season 8 will have 20 episodes, which means that after episode 11 airs, there will be 9 more episodes to go.

What is Chicago Med all about?

Created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead, Chicago Med is an American medical drama.

It follows the story of Dr. Will Halstead, a cosmetic surgeon who has been appointed as a visiting supervising clinician in Gaffney Chicago Healthcare Facility. The series is set in Gaffney Chicago Healthcare Facility’s emergency room and follows the lives of the medical staff who put in their best efforts to save the lives of their patients.

With instances of miraculous recoveries and successful surgeries, we also get to see numerous failures on the operating table, making the series a convincing portrayal of the current and advancing medical scenario.

Catch the brand new episode of Chicago Med this Wednesday on NBC.

