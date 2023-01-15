Who owns Miss Universe? Meet Anne Jakrajutatip

Anne Jakrajutatip is a well-known Thai entrepreneur who currently owns the Miss Universe, Miss USA, and Miss Teen USA beauty pageants. The Thai transgender entrepreneur is the first-ever woman to own the Miss Universe pageant in history. Jakrajutatip bought the pageant in October 2022.

Anne Jakrajutatip is also the current CEO of a reputed Thai MNC named JKN Global Group. Apart from that, she's known as the host of Thailand's versions of the popular reality shows, Project Runway, and Shark Tank.

Anne Jakrajutatip was born on February 17, 1979, in Thailand. Her parents are Mr. Ashira Suthisataporn and Mrs. Ampai Jakrajutatip. She has two siblings: a younger sister named Pimuma Jakrajutatip and a younger brother named Jatuphon Suthisataporn.

Anne Jakrajutatip went to the Assumption College in Bangkok, Thailand. During her early years, she ran her family's video distribution company, before going on to pursue higher studies in Queensland, Australia. Jakrajutatip enrolled at Bond University, where she studied International Relations.

Apart from that, Anne Jakrajutatip also earned a certificate in Real Estate Development from the Chulalongkorn University, before enrolling at the Thai Institute of Directors Association, where she did a Director Accreditation Program.

At the age of 39, Anne Jakrajutatip became the Chief Executive Officer of JKN Global Group, a renowned MNC that has businesses in a number of industries, including health products, content distribution, cosmetics, and many more. She bought the Miss Universe pageant in October 2022 for $20 million.

The entrepreneur has also spoken publicly about various important issues concerning modern society, including LGBTQ rights, women's empowerment, and more. She has also reportedly talked about the s*xual harassment she survived as a child.

She's also set up the Life Inspired for Transsexual Foundation (LIFT), an organization dedicated to working towards the upliftment of transgender people. Regarding the Miss Universe competition, she said in an interview with The Guardian:

''The platform [is] to encourage, to inspire them, all the women, to be able to overcome life struggle, and to become the global, iconic woman. You can have the success of your own when you believe in yourself. You can build everything by yourself, like I have done before … I started the business from scratch. I never had a golden spoon in my mouth.''

During the same interview, she also spoke about her role as a woman in the corporate world and the importance of protecting them. She said:

''I am a woman so I have to protect women and all the contestants. All the people, particularly the team behind the scene, people … no matter who you are – men, women, LGBTQ – verbally, physically, this kind of harassment or allegation [of harassment] should never happen at all in my era.''

Anne Jakrajutatip reportedly has a son and a daughter, named Andrew and Angelica, respectively. Both are born out of surrogacy.

As per South China Morning Post, Anne Jakrajutatip's estimated net worth is around US $210 million. She is reportedly one of Southeast Asia's richest trans women and was, according to a report in Forbes in 2020, the third richest transgender person in the world.

