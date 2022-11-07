What is Olivia Culpo’s net worth? Influencer’s fortune explored as she’s set to appear in TLC’s The Culpo Sisters 2022

Olivia Culpo is all set to appear on the new TLC series, The Culpo Sisters, with her sisters, Aurora and Sophia, on Monday, November 7, at 9 pm ET. On the show, the fashion influencer, with a net worth of $7 million, according to Celebrity Networth, and her sisters will “navigate through career highs and lows, love, heartbreak, and major life-changing decisions.”

The synopsis of The Culpo Sisters reads:

“These sisters consider themselves each other's built-in best friends and as close-knit as they are, they have their own unique personalities and interests…From sweet family moments like planning their parents' 35th anniversary party to traveling back home to Rhode Island for the opening of their family restaurant to relatable sisterly moments like an attempted break in of a padlocked closet door, these sisters are always there for one another through thick and thin.”

The Culpo Sisters' Olivia has worked with renowned brands such as Uberliss, L'Oréal, and Kipling

Former Miss Universe and fashion influencer Olivia Culpo’s net worth of $7 million is a result of her various film and television appearances, as well as her social media followers and other projects. As per her official website,

“Olivia Culpo is a leading influencer in the fashion and beauty world, and she’s ready to share her style expertise with the world. Born and raised in Rhode Island, Olivia represented her home state and the United States in the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants, becoming the first winning contestant representing the United States in 15 years.”

It further stated:

“She’s gone on to work extensively in the modeling, fashion, and beauty space, and loves to share everything from makeup tips to cooking recipes with her followers.”

She has amassed over 5.1 million followers across Instagram. Her social media profile is full of many fashionable moments and loved-up pictures with her family and NFL boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey.

Born on May 8, 1992, in Cranston, Rhode Island, as the middle child to parents Peter and Susan, Olivia’s life changed “overnight” after winning Miss Rhode Island USA in 2012. That same year, she won both Miss USA and Miss Universe.

Her father, Peter, is a restaurateur who owns multiple eateries in Boston, while her mother, Susan, is a musician. Olivia has an older sister, Aurora, an older brother, Pete, a younger brother, Gus, and a younger sister, Sophia. She is of Italian and Irish ancestry. The Culpo Sisters have now shifted their base to LA.

Throughout her career, the cello player has partnered with renowned brands such as Uberliss, L'Oréal, and Kipling, among others, to make a fashion statement. She also appeared on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, as well as on the cover in 2020 with Kate Bock and Jasmine Sanders.

As an actress, she has appeared in various films and television shows. Olivia made her debut with a brief appearance in the 2014 comedy film The Other Woman. She then appeared in the 2017 film American Satan, the Amy Schumer-starrer 2018 film I Feel Pretty, and the Bruce Willis-led 2018 action thriller Reprisal. The influencer also appeared on reality TV shows such as Hell's Kitchen and Model Squad, among others.

In terms of real estate, The Culpo Sisters star reportedly spent $1.1 million on a loft-style condo in Hollywood in 2017. In December 2019, she bought a 5,400- square-foot home in Encino, California, for $3.5 million.

The new season of The Culpo Sisters will air on TLC on Monday, November 7, at 9 pm ET. The show can also be viewed on the same day on Discovery +.

