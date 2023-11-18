Miss Universe 2023: Release date and time for all regions

Miss Universe, the world's biggest beauty pageant, is set to return with another installment this weekend. The 2023 segment will start on Saturday, November 18 ET, and over the course of the weekend, the world will have its next Miss Universe.
The competition will begin with 84 contestants who will represent their country. In the end, the reigning winner, Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, will crown her successor. The upcoming segment will mark the debut of Pakistan and will also feature two trans contestants for the first time in the global pageant's long-running history.
Tune in on Saturday, November 18, at 8 pm ET to watch the event live on the Roku Channel.
Where and where to watch Miss Universe 2023
The upcoming segment of Miss Universe will take place in the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador on Saturday at 8 pm ET. Following the preliminary rounds, 20 women will make it to the finale, and by the end, the next Miss Universe will be crowned.
Viewers in the USA can stream the event live on Telemundo and Roku Channel. However, residents of other countries will have to stream it elsewhere. For those residing in UAE, the pageant can be streamed on the official YouTube channel.
Here is the release information for fans across the globe:
Who's set to compete in the 72nd installment of the beauty pageant
The 72nd installment of the pageant will feature a total of 84 contestants who will represent their countries this weekend. This year's pageant will debut Miss Pakistan for the first time. The segment will also feature the first-ever trans contestants, Miss Portugal and Miss Netherlands.
Here's a complete list of contestants:
- Albania: Endi Demneri
- Angola: Ana Bárbara Da Silva Coimbra
- Argentina: Yamile Dajud
- Aruba: Karol Croes
- Australia: Moraya Wilson
- The Bahamas: Melissa Ingraham
- Bahrain: Lujane Yacoub
- Belgium: Emilie Vansteenkiste
- Bolivia: Estefany Rivero
- Brazil: Maria Brechane
- British Virgin Islands: Ashellica Fahie
- Bulgaria: Yuliia Pavlikova
- Cambodia: John Sotima
- Cameroon: Issie Princesse
- Canada: Madison Kvaltin
- Cayman Islands: Ileann Powery
- Chile: Celeste Viel
- Colombia: Camila Avella
- Costa Rica: Lisbeth Valverde Brenes
- Croatia: Andrea Erjavec
- Curaçao: Kim Rossen
- Czech Republic: Vanesa Švédová
- Denmark: Nikoline Uhrenholt Hansen
- Dominican Republic: Mariana Downing
- Ecuador: Delary Stoffers
- Egypt: Mohra Tantawy
- El Salvador: Isabella García-Manzo
- Equatorial Guinea: Diana-Lita Hinestrosa Eraul
- Finland: Paula Joukanen
- France: Diane Leyre
- Germany: Helena Bleicher
- Great Britain: Jessica Page
- Greece: Marielia Zaloumi
- Guatemala: Michelle Cohn
- Guyana: Lisa Andrea Narine
- Honduras: Zuheilyn Clemente
- Hungary: Tünde Blága
- Iceland: Lilja Síf Pétursdóttir
- India: Shweta Sharda
- Indonesia: Fabiënne Nicole Groeneveld
- Ireland: Aishah Akorede
- Italy: Carmen Panepinto Zayati
- Jamaica: Jordanne Lauren Levy
- Japan: Rio Miyazaki
- Kazakhstan: Tomiris Zair
- Korea: Soyun Kim
- Kosovo: Arbesa Rrahmani
- Laos: Phaimany Lathsabanthao
- Latvia: Kate Alexeeva
- Lebanon: Maya Aboul Hosn
- Malaysia: Serena Lee
- Malta: Ella Portelli
- Mauritius: Tatiana Beauharnais
- Mexico: Melissa Flores
- Mongolia: Namuunzul Batmagnai
- Myanmar: Amara Bo
- Namibia: Jameela Uiras
- Nepal: Jane Dipika Garrett
- Netherlands: Rikkie Kollé
- Nicaragua: Sheynnis Palacios
- Nigeria: Ugochi Mitchel Ihezue
- Norway: Julie Tollefsen
- Pakistan: Erica Robin
- Panama: Natasha Vargas
- Paraguay: Elicena Andrada Orrego
- Peru: Camila Escribens
- Philippines: Michelle Dee
- Poland: Angelika Jurkowianiec
- Portugal: Marina Machete
- Puerto Rico: Karla Guilfú Acevedo
- Russia: Margarita Golubeva
- Saint Lucia: Earlyca Frederick
- Singapore: Priyanka Annuncia
- Slovakia: Kinga Puhova
- South Africa: Bryoni Natalie Govender
- Spain: Athenea Pérez
- Switzerland: Lorena Santen
- Thailand: Anntonia Porsild
- Trinidad and Tobago: Faith Gillezeau
- Ukraine: Angelina Usanova
- USA: Noelia Voigt
- Venezuela: Diana Silva
- Vietnam: Bùi Quỳnh Hoa
- Zimbabwe: Brooke Bruk-Jackson
Meet the team
The 72nd installment of the global beauty pageant will be co-hosted by former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and Jeannie Mai Jenkins. They will be joined by Zuri Hall from Access Hollywood and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray as backstage correspondents.
Joining the event as judges will be singer Mario Bautista, Carson Kressley from RuPaul's Drag Race, model and activist Halima Aden, Telemundo host Giselle Blondet, former White House physician Dr. Connie Mariano, and influencer Avani Gregg. Joining the team as a performer for Miss Universe 2023 is John Legend.
Tune in on Saturday at 8 pm ET to watch the event live on Roku Channel.