Miss Universe 2023: Release date and time for all regions

Miss Universe, the world's biggest beauty pageant, is set to return with another installment this weekend. The 2023 segment will start on Saturday, November 18 ET, and over the course of the weekend, the world will have its next Miss Universe.

The competition will begin with 84 contestants who will represent their country. In the end, the reigning winner, Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, will crown her successor. The upcoming segment will mark the debut of Pakistan and will also feature two trans contestants for the first time in the global pageant's long-running history.

Tune in on Saturday, November 18, at 8 pm ET to watch the event live on the Roku Channel.

Where and where to watch Miss Universe 2023

The upcoming segment of Miss Universe will take place in the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador on Saturday at 8 pm ET. Following the preliminary rounds, 20 women will make it to the finale, and by the end, the next Miss Universe will be crowned.

Viewers in the USA can stream the event live on Telemundo and Roku Channel. However, residents of other countries will have to stream it elsewhere. For those residing in UAE, the pageant can be streamed on the official YouTube channel.

Here is the release information for fans across the globe:

Time Zone Date Time East Coast of the US (ET) November 18, 2023 8:00 pm Midwest of the US (CT) November 18, 2023 7:00 pm Mountain Time (MT) November 18, 2023 6:00 pm West Coast of the US (PT) November 18, 2023 5:00 pm Alaska (AKT) November 18, 2023 4:00 pm Hawaii (HAT) November 18, 2023 3:00 pm England (BST) November 19, 2023 1:00 am Spain (CEST) November 19, 2023 2:00 am Germany (CEST) November 19, 2023 2:00 am Italy (CEST) November 19, 2023 2:00 am France (CEST) November 19, 2023 2:00 am Australia (AEST) November 19, 2023 12:00 pm Japan (JST) November 19, 2023 10:00 am South Korea (KST) November 19, 2023 10:00 am India (IST) November 19, 2023 6:30 am

Who's set to compete in the 72nd installment of the beauty pageant

The 72nd installment of the pageant will feature a total of 84 contestants who will represent their countries this weekend. This year's pageant will debut Miss Pakistan for the first time. The segment will also feature the first-ever trans contestants, Miss Portugal and Miss Netherlands.

Here's a complete list of contestants:

Albania: Endi Demneri

Angola: Ana Bárbara Da Silva Coimbra

Argentina: Yamile Dajud

Aruba: Karol Croes

Australia: Moraya Wilson

The Bahamas: Melissa Ingraham

Bahrain: Lujane Yacoub

Belgium: Emilie Vansteenkiste

Bolivia: Estefany Rivero

Brazil: Maria Brechane

British Virgin Islands: Ashellica Fahie

Bulgaria: Yuliia Pavlikova

Cambodia: John Sotima

Cameroon: Issie Princesse

Canada: Madison Kvaltin

Cayman Islands: Ileann Powery

Chile: Celeste Viel

Colombia: Camila Avella

Costa Rica: Lisbeth Valverde Brenes

Croatia: Andrea Erjavec

Curaçao: Kim Rossen

Czech Republic: Vanesa Švédová

Denmark: Nikoline Uhrenholt Hansen

Dominican Republic: Mariana Downing

Ecuador: Delary Stoffers

Egypt: Mohra Tantawy

El Salvador: Isabella García-Manzo

Equatorial Guinea: Diana-Lita Hinestrosa Eraul

Finland: Paula Joukanen

France: Diane Leyre

Germany: Helena Bleicher

Great Britain: Jessica Page

Greece: Marielia Zaloumi

Guatemala: Michelle Cohn

Guyana: Lisa Andrea Narine

Honduras: Zuheilyn Clemente

Hungary: Tünde Blága

Iceland: Lilja Síf Pétursdóttir

India: Shweta Sharda

Indonesia: Fabiënne Nicole Groeneveld

Ireland: Aishah Akorede

Italy: Carmen Panepinto Zayati

Jamaica: Jordanne Lauren Levy

Japan: Rio Miyazaki

Kazakhstan: Tomiris Zair

Korea: Soyun Kim

Kosovo: Arbesa Rrahmani

Laos: Phaimany Lathsabanthao

Latvia: Kate Alexeeva

Lebanon: Maya Aboul Hosn

Malaysia: Serena Lee

Malta: Ella Portelli

Mauritius: Tatiana Beauharnais

Mexico: Melissa Flores

Mongolia: Namuunzul Batmagnai

Myanmar: Amara Bo

Namibia: Jameela Uiras

Nepal: Jane Dipika Garrett

Netherlands: Rikkie Kollé

Nicaragua: Sheynnis Palacios

Nigeria: Ugochi Mitchel Ihezue

Norway: Julie Tollefsen

Pakistan: Erica Robin

Panama: Natasha Vargas

Paraguay: Elicena Andrada Orrego

Peru: Camila Escribens

Philippines: Michelle Dee

Poland: Angelika Jurkowianiec

Portugal: Marina Machete

Puerto Rico: Karla Guilfú Acevedo

Russia: Margarita Golubeva

Saint Lucia: Earlyca Frederick

Singapore: Priyanka Annuncia

Slovakia: Kinga Puhova

South Africa: Bryoni Natalie Govender

Spain: Athenea Pérez

Switzerland: Lorena Santen

Thailand: Anntonia Porsild

Trinidad and Tobago: Faith Gillezeau

Ukraine: Angelina Usanova

USA: Noelia Voigt

Venezuela: Diana Silva

Vietnam: Bùi Quỳnh Hoa

Zimbabwe: Brooke Bruk-Jackson

Meet the team

The 72nd installment of the global beauty pageant will be co-hosted by former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and Jeannie Mai Jenkins. They will be joined by Zuri Hall from Access Hollywood and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray as backstage correspondents.

Joining the event as judges will be singer Mario Bautista, Carson Kressley from RuPaul's Drag Race, model and activist Halima Aden, Telemundo host Giselle Blondet, former White House physician Dr. Connie Mariano, and influencer Avani Gregg. Joining the team as a performer for Miss Universe 2023 is John Legend.

Tune in on Saturday at 8 pm ET to watch the event live on Roku Channel.