Avicii Tribute Concert 2023: Lineup, tickets & all you need to know 

Avicii was a pioneering DJ and EDM artist who is credited by the entertainment media as one of the first to bridge the gap between country music and electronic music. In 2018, the musician died by suicide at the young age of 28 in Muscat, Oman, after a long-term struggle with depression and anxiety.

Now the foundation set in his memory by his parents, the Tim Bergling Foundation, is organizing its second tribute concert titled Together For A Better Day. The concert is scheduled to be held on December 6, 2023, at the Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

The concert, which aims to destigmatize mental health, was announced via a post on the foundation's official Instagram page on October 11, 2023:

Tickets for the concert, which will feature artists such as Yung Lean, Dan Tyminski, Cleo, and Hurula, among others, are currently available for sale at AXS. The tickets are priced up to €28 plus processing fees, depending upon the seating choice.

Avicii tribute concert to bring a philharmonic orchestra

The Together For A Better Day Avicii tribute concert this year will feature the Thomas Stenstrom Wermland Operas Orkester philharmonic orchestra along with the individual artists in the lineup, continuing the tradition from the inaugural edition of the concert held back in 2021.

The full lineup of the The Together For A Better Day Avicii tribute concert is given below:

Yung Lean

Griff

Cherrie

Dan Tyminski

Cleo

Jireel Adam

Daniela Rathana Jelassi with Ayan Ahmed Hurula

Thomas Stenstrom Wermland Operas Orkester with Fler Namn and Hemlig Artist

The inaugural edition of the tribute concert featured a star-studded lineup that included Annika Norlin, Cherrie, A36, Amason, Håkan Hellström, and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, among others. The concert was a huge success, selling out the 16,000-capacity venue.

More about the Tim Bergling Foundation and Avicii's death

Avicii died by suicide while on holiday in Muscat, Oman, after a long struggle with anxiety, depression, and other health problems. These health problems started early, with the DJ having troubles with alcoholism. The excessive drinking resulted in acute pancreatitis, landing him in the hospital in 2012. Two years later, he underwent surgery to remove both his appendix and gallbladder.

The DJ performed over 800 shows over a period of five years. In 2016, he announced his retirement from live performances. As a result, he was healthier for a period of time as the continuous touring took a toll on him before his eventual demise in 2018.

In the aftermath of the DJ's death, his parents set up the Tim Bergling Foundation. The foundation's primary goal is to support individuals and organizations that focus on mental health and suicide prevention.

Avicii's death is considered an indictment of the music industry, particularly the EDM music genre, with many artists, including Swedish Mafia House, Kaskade, and Van Scheppingen, speaking up to confirm that the pressures felt by the DJ before his death are widespread and prevalent.

The DJ is best known for his debut studio album, True, which was released on September 13, 2013. The multi-platinum-certified album was a major success, peaking as a chart-topper on the Swedish and Australian album charts.