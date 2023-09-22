All Things Go Festival 2023: Stage timings, lineup, how to buy tickets to creator summit & all you need to know 

All Things Go, an annual festival in Washington, D.C, is back for another year, with the 2023 edition scheduled to be held from September 30, 2023 to October 1, 2023 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

The 2023 edition of the festival will be its ninth edition, having first been held in 2014. It will feature performances by Maggie Rogers, Lana Del Rey, boygenius and more, via a post on their official Instagram page:

While all festival tickets and day passes are sold out, tickets to the Creator Summit are available for free and can be accessed by registering at the festival's official website.

All Things Go introduces Creator Summit for 2023 edition

All Things Go is continuing their tradition of collaborating with different organisations to bring resources for artists and creators. This year, the festival is partnering with Spotify and Equal to bring a free live discussion on September 29, 2023 at the Eaton Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The festival creator summit will feature three separate topics with several panelists, each of which is listed below:

Harmonizing equity:

Lauren McCarthy

Kristina London

Chissy Nkmere

Bell Aztiria

Autumn Merritt

Inspiring music through action:

Maxwell Frost

Geoffrey Morrisey

Sybil Gallagher

Casey Acierno

Fireside chat:

Anna Gaca

Samia

The full lineup with set timings for All Things Go 2023 main festival is given below:

Pavilion Stage

September 30, 2023:

Jensen McRae – 12:00 pm -12:30 pm EDT

Last Dinosaurs – 12:50 pm – 13:20 pm EDT

Raye – 13:40 pm – 14:10 pm EDT

Suki Waterhouse – 14:30 pm – 15:15 pm EDT

Tegan and Sara – 15:35 pm – 16:25 pm EDT

Fletcher – 16:45 pm – 17:45 pm EDT

Carly Rae Jepsen – 18:45 pm – 20:00 pm EDT

Maggie Rogers – 20:30 pm – 23:00 pm EDT

October 1, 2023:

Free Range – 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm EDT

Tommy Lefroy – 12:50 pm – 13:20 pm EDT

Ella Jane – 13:40 pm – 14:10 pm EDT

Leith Ross – 14:30 pm – 15:15 pm EDT

Ethel Cain – 15:35 pm – 16:25 pm EDT

Arlo Parks – 17:00 pm – 18:00 pm EDT

Boygenius – 18:30 pm – 20:00 pm EDT

Lana Del Rey 21:30 pm – 23:00 pm EDT

Chrysalis Stage

September 30, 2023:

Hemlock Springs – 12:00 pm – 12:20 pm EDT

Vacations – 12:30 pm – 13:00 pm EDT

Sudan Archives – 13:20 pm – 13:15 pm EDT

The Wombats – 14:10 pm – 14:55 pm EDT

Peach Pit – 15:15 pm – 16:00 pm EDT

Dayglow – 16:20 pm – 17:05 pm EDT

Lizzy McAlpine – 17:45 pm – 18:45 pm EDT

Mt. Joy – 20:00 pm – 21:15 pm EDT

October 1, 2023:

Juliana Madrid – 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm EDT

Vundabar – 12:30 pm – 13:00 pm EDT

Meet Me @ The Altar – 13:20 pm – 13:50 pm EDT

No Vacation – 14:10 pm – 14:55 pm EDT

Samia– 15:15 pm – 16:00 pm EDT

Alvvays – 16:20 pm – 17:05pm EDT

Alex G – 17:45 pm – 18:45 pm EDT

MUNA – 20:00 pm – 21:15 pm EDT

The All Things Go festival was founded by Adrian Maseda, Will Suter, Zack Friendly, and Stephen Vallimarescu of the All Things Go foundation in 2014. The festival has been steadily growing in popularity, moving from its first venue of Union Market to Yards Park, which could hold 15,000 people, in 2016.

Then, in 2021, All Things Go moved to its present venue of Merriweather Post Pavilion, with a capacity of 20,000 people. The festival is acclaimed for its support of LGBT artists and women centric lineups, having featured artists such as Ethel Cain and boygenius multiple times.