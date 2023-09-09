“I am a fan now” - Internet reacts after Spotify changes Outlaw Country playlist cover to Zach Bryan’s mug shot following Oklahoma arrest

Zach Bryan was arrested on September 7, 2023, at a highway checkpoint near Vinita, Oklahoma, by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol after he was accused of obstruction of the investigation. The incident's police mugshot went viral after it was uploaded by streaming giant Spotify as the cover for the Outlaw Country Music playlist.

The singer stated in an Instagram post:

"Today, I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol... They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers."

The singer's incident with the police and the mugshot surrounding it was quickly picked up on the internet, and netizens wasted no time reacting to them.

Netizens react to Zach Bryan's mugshot

Netizens were quick to react to Zach Bryan's viral mugshot, taking to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings on the matter. Some were surprised at the arrest, while others expressed their hilarity at the kerfuffle.

Many commented about the free publicity the mugshot was giving the singer. Some went as far as to suggest it as the perfect cover for the singer's next album, stating that not using it as the cover would be a missed opportunity. Others offered the mugshot album cover as a T-shirt imprint.

Some netizens also commented on the twist of luck for the singer, as he got to experience a career-best and career-worst moment on the same day. Their career-best was his new single, I Remember Everything, which peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, while the career-worst was his arrest.

Zach Bryan's debut studio album was released in 2019

Zach Bryan was born on April 2, 1996, in Japan. The singer began exhibiting musical talents at an early age, writing his first lyrics at 14. The singer enlisted in the US Navy when he was 17, according to family tradition, and practiced his music when he was not deployed.

The singer released his first studio album, DeAnn, while still in active service with the US Navy, on August 24, 2019. The album was a minor chart breakthrough, peaking at number 167 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Subsequently, the singer released his second studio album, Elisabeth, on May 8, 2020. The album was a little more successful than his debut album, but it still failed to make any significant headway in the charts.

Zach Bryan achieved commercial success with his third studio album, released just after the completion of his service in the Navy, American Heartbreak, on May 20, 2022. The album peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart.