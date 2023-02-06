Quavo delivered a stunning and emotional tribute to former bandmate and nephew Takeoff during the "In Memoriam" segment of the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The singer performed his new single, Without You, to a choir which sung Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's See You Again as an interpolation to the main performance.

Without You was recorded and released in honor of the late Migos band member in January this year. The rapper wore his nephew's diamond encrusted necklace during the performance, holding it high above his head during the choir interpolation.

Quavo's tribute left everyone breathless. As one tweet attested, fans were moved to tears by the performance of the rapper:

Quavo is pouring his heart out right now. #GRAMMYs There's not a dry eye in here.Quavo is pouring his heart out right now. #riptakeoff There's not a dry eye in here. 😢Quavo is pouring his heart out right now. #riptakeoff #GRAMMYs https://t.co/jEpSehKXaX

"QUAVO HOLDING TAKEOFF CHAIN IM CRYING": Netizens were moved by the heartfelt performance

The rapper's tribute has brought forth an outpouring of emotional reactions from the Migos fanbase, who wasted no time in taking to the social express their solidarity with the rapper's grief over his nephew's death:

Other fans expressed how the tribute deeply moved them, with many saying that they were in tears over it:

Yung Miami @YungMiami305 Damn Quavo performance just made me cry Damn Quavo performance just made me cry 💔😣

Alongside fans, artists were also appreciative of the tribute, with singer Charlie Puth tweeting:

"Wow… I just got chills hearing how they incorporated See You Again into Quavo’s performance for Takeoff. What an honor, thank you for using it."

Charlie Puth @charlieputh Wow… I just got chills hearing how they incorporated See You Again into Quavo’s performance for Takeoff. What an honor, thank you for using it. Wow… I just got chills hearing how they incorporated See You Again into Quavo’s performance for Takeoff. What an honor, thank you for using it.

However some fans also called out the lack of Offset in the tribute performance, speculating about the possible fallout between Offset and Quavo. One fan wrote:

"Is Quavo’s beef w/ Offset that deep to where they couldn’t have done this together?! He’s literally right there."

#GRAMMYS Is Quavo’s beef w/ Offset that deep to where they couldn’t have done this together?! He’s literally right there. Is Quavo’s beef w/ Offset that deep to where they couldn’t have done this together?! He’s literally right there. #GRAMMYS https://t.co/CsIMHFDDDT

The tribute at the Grammy Awards is the latest in a sequence of tributes by the rapper to his nephew.

Earlier in the month, the rapper posted a similarly moving tribute to his nephew in the form of a letter, saying the following:

“It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together."

What happened to Takeoff?

Takeoff was shot dead by a 33-year-old man named Patrick Xavier Clark, after an altercation at a party the late singer was attending.

Clark was charged with murder but posted a 1 million dollar bail and was released.

Steph Wash @WashNews Houston Police have made an arrest in the death of Takeoff. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, is charged with murder.



Police say an argument stemming from a dice game led to the shooting. Takeoff was not part of the dice game and was an innocent bystander. Houston Police have made an arrest in the death of Takeoff. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, is charged with murder.Police say an argument stemming from a dice game led to the shooting. Takeoff was not part of the dice game and was an innocent bystander. https://t.co/BtEAJQbc8l

Takeoff's death is the latest in a long string of deaths that have brought attention to the vulnerability of BIPOC artists and activists in crime-filled US cities.

