Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens season 3 cast list and characters explored

Just when you thought it couldn't get any better, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens is back for an uproarious third season. With new faces joining the stellar ensemble, this season promises to be a rollercoaster ride of laughter and self-discovery. Who will be gracing our screens once again, and what can we expect from their performances in the upcoming characters in Season 3? Let's find out!

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens season 3 cast list: Meet new stars in HBOs max upcoming drama series

1)Awkwafina leads the way as Nora Lin

Our beloved protagonist, Awkwafina, returns as the quirky and relatable Nora Lin. Her portrayal of the 20-something-year-old navigating life in Queens has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. Known for her roles in "Crazy Rich Asians" and her viral 2012 song "My Vag," Awkwafina effortlessly brings Nora's conflicting desires and self-discovery journey to life. In Season 3, she'll make her directorial debut, adding another layer to her impressive resume.

The Returning Cast: Familiar Faces in Awkwafina's World

2) Lori Tan Chinn as Grandma

Lori Tan Chinn, known for her role as Mei Chang on "Orange Is the New Black," reprises her role as the foul-mouthed yet lovable Grandma. In previous seasons, she has proven to be the glue holding the family together, delivering a veteran's performance that keeps viewers coming back for more. Expect more of her signature humor and wisdom in Season 3.

3)BD Wong as Wally

Widower and tech consultant Wally, played by the talented BD Wong, continues to juggle the challenges of fatherhood and dating in Season 3. With a long list of successful roles, including Dr. George Huang on "Law & Order: SVU" and Dr. Henry Wu in the "Jurassic Park" franchise, BD Wong adds depth and charm to Wally's character. Will Wally find lasting love this season? Only time will tell!

4)Bowen Yang as Edmund

Bowen Yang reprises his role as the successful, Ivy League-educated cousin Edmund. Always vying for Grandma's attention, his character's dynamic with Nora adds an extra layer of hilarity to the show. Edmund will continue his quest for success and validation, leading to more comedic situations and awkward encounters.

New Characters Joining Awkwafina's Journey in Season 3

The third season of "Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens" introduces new faces to the ensemble, such as Jennifer Esposito as a recurring guest star. Additional guest stars include Scott Adsit, Celia Au, Gabo Augustine, Michael Bolton, Ross Butler, Jordan Carlos, Ronny Chieng, Jen D’Angelo, Lea DeLaria, Chrissie Fit, Woody Fu, Janeane Garafalo, Gina Gershon, Judy Gold, Ken Jeong, Adrian Martinez, Frankie Muniz, Jon ‘Dumbfoundead’ Park, Noah Robbins, Jai Rodriguez, and Greta Titelman.

While details about their characters remain under wraps, the addition of fresh talent promises to keep the show engaging and unpredictable.

A Look into the Exciting Escapades of Season 3

Based on the official trailer, Season 3 promises to delve deeper into the evolving dynamics between the characters and the potential conflicts that will arise. This season will focus on Nora as she navigates the "themes of identity and success." A glimpse into the season's humor is evident when Nora struggles to name a single book as Edmund presses her about her supposed reading habits. to which Yang quips-

"There aren't that many books."

As Nora continues her journey of self-discovery, viewers can expect even more laughs, heartwarming moments, and unforgettable adventures.

Buckle Up for the Hilarious Season 3 Rollercoaster

With a star-studded ensemble and a cast of unforgettable personalities, the highly-anticipated third season of "Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens" promises to be an absolute must-see event for pop culture enthusiasts everywhere.

Don't miss out on the fun – tune in to the premiere on April 26 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on HBO max and join Nora and the gang on their hilarious journey.

