'Baby this is Keke Palmer' meme trends amid ongoing colorism debate

American actress Keke Palmer has taken a stand against people comparing her career trajectory with that of Zendaya's.

On July 25, Palmer took to Twitter to weigh in on the ongoing colorism debate. She addressed people who have been stating that the actress' popularity will soar now that she has starred in Jordan Peele's directorial film, Nope.

Starting her Twitter thread, she stated that getting compared to other Black people is a an example of colorism. She then went on to point out the achievements she has had so far.

Keke Palmer @KekePalmer A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer. A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.

"I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer."

Continuing the Twitter thread, she wrote:

Keke Palmer @KekePalmer 🏾 I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE . I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.🥹🥳 I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.🥹🥳❤️🙏🏾

"I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me."

Melinda Eg @NBAgladiator Aiyana N. Ishmael @aiyanaish It’s so interesting seeing the conversation around Keke Palmer having her breakout or superstar moment and it’s wild we live in different worlds because in my household Keke been a star for forever Akeelah & The Bee was my dad’s favorite movie it went triple platinum in my home. It’s so interesting seeing the conversation around Keke Palmer having her breakout or superstar moment and it’s wild we live in different worlds because in my household Keke been a star for forever Akeelah & The Bee was my dad’s favorite movie it went triple platinum in my home. I'd like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya's careers. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different. twitter.com/aiyanaish/stat… I'd like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya's careers. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different. twitter.com/aiyanaish/stat… https://t.co/etO27HVN0Y

Palmer's clarification stems from a tweet made by @NBAgladiator on July 24, which highlighted that despite both Zendaya and Palmer being child actors, their popularity in the mainstream media has been different.

After Palmer tweeted her thoughts, several social media users lauded her by writing, "Baby, this is Keke Palmer," which has been trending on Twitter ever since.

'Baby This is Keke Palmer' meme explained

The viral meme trend was created on June 21, 2020 by accident. A now-suspended Twitter account, @TrixieNumba9, posted a picture of Palmer, captured during a press conference of Akeelah and the Bee, alongside an explicit caption.

To this, another user, who remains anonymous, responded:

“Excuse me ma’am, not to be disrespectful or rude but could you please take post down. That is my sister who was killed by a metra train. And it this post is very disrespectful. Idk who you are or if you even know her but I need you to take this down please.”

ACERVO FEIJOADA @FElJOADA video engraçado funny twitter tweet meme keke palmer excuse me ma'am, not to be disrespectful or rude but could you please take post down that is my sister who was killed by a metra train and it this post is very disrespectful baby this is keke palmer please have a good day video engraçado funny twitter tweet meme keke palmer excuse me ma'am, not to be disrespectful or rude but could you please take post down that is my sister who was killed by a metra train and it this post is very disrespectful baby this is keke palmer please have a good day https://t.co/0trf4PknKZ

@TrixieNumba9 later shared a video of their conversation on her Twitter handle, where she responded to her plea stating:

"Baby, this is Keke Palmer."

The phrase has prompted several memes over the years, with celebrities and even Palmer herself pitching in.

As per news outlet In the Know, in March 2021, Palmer shared a picture of herself on social media where she wore a wig and glasses to imitate her old, legendary picture. She even captioned the image, writing:

“Baby, this is Keke Palmer. This is motherf***ing Keke Palmer.”

After Palmer tweeted the iconic phrase on her Twitter handle, her followers started posting pictures and memes with the phrase again. Several users also hailed Palmer for taking a stand, stating she can never be old.

LipGhallager @soccergyal707 Keke Palmer @KekePalmer A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer. A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer. Baby this is keke Palmer ! Period !!! She was the first celebrity I ever wanted to meet when I was a child twitter.com/kekepalmer/sta… Baby this is keke Palmer ! Period !!! She was the first celebrity I ever wanted to meet when I was a child twitter.com/kekepalmer/sta…

sumiko @sumikoaw “Baby this is Keke Palmer” still makes me cry laugh “Baby this is Keke Palmer” still makes me cry laugh

Queen Brittania of the Sunny Go 🏴‍☠️ @droyalbrittania Keke Palmer @KekePalmer A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer. A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer. “Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer” I KNOW I’M NOT THE ONLY ONE WHO HEARD HER VOICE! I love her fr twitter.com/kekepalmer/sta… “Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer” I KNOW I’M NOT THE ONLY ONE WHO HEARD HER VOICE! I love her fr twitter.com/kekepalmer/sta…

✯ @lifeiscrazy_365 I’m gonna be like 80 years old still laughing hard af whenever anyone says “baby this is Keke Palmer”. That’s gotta be in the top 5 funniest moments in Twitter history I’m gonna be like 80 years old still laughing hard af whenever anyone says “baby this is Keke Palmer”. That’s gotta be in the top 5 funniest moments in Twitter history

nash @sssssyere Keke Palmer @KekePalmer A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer. A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer. "Baby, THIS is keke palmer" twitter.com/KekePalmer/sta… "Baby, THIS is keke palmer" twitter.com/KekePalmer/sta… https://t.co/XltGdGMzqe

Dana White @ItsDanaWhite Keke Palmer @KekePalmer A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer. A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer. Baby, this is Keke Palmer and a Virgo to the core. She’s clear about who she is. Giving very “I have the receipts.” Dues paid. twitter.com/kekepalmer/sta… Baby, this is Keke Palmer and a Virgo to the core. She’s clear about who she is. Giving very “I have the receipts.” Dues paid. twitter.com/kekepalmer/sta…

MARY JANE PAUL✨ @shaediaries “Baby this is Keke Palmer” will never get old because BABY THAT’S FAWKING KEKE PALMER “Baby this is Keke Palmer” will never get old because BABY THAT’S FAWKING KEKE PALMER https://t.co/QvUMy7tRGr

Thaddeus C. 💫 @ItsHippyPotter twitter.com/kekepalmer/sta… Keke Palmer @KekePalmer A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer. A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer. Baby, This is Keke Palmer. is the serve of the century. me thinks. 🥹 Baby, This is Keke Palmer. is the serve of the century. me thinks. 🥹✨ twitter.com/kekepalmer/sta…

Alex Moo @a1_m00 The best part about Keke Palmer, she gets the "baby this is Keke Palmer" joke The best part about Keke Palmer, she gets the "baby this is Keke Palmer" joke😂😂

exfhx @exfhxo “I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.” “I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.” https://t.co/U7z21ekLQv

𝕓 @bethawhat Keke Palmer @KekePalmer A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer. A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer. CONFIDENCE IN THE KNOWLEDGE OF YOUR MF WORTH BABY THIS IS KEKE PALMER twitter.com/kekepalmer/sta… CONFIDENCE IN THE KNOWLEDGE OF YOUR MF WORTH BABY THIS IS KEKE PALMER twitter.com/kekepalmer/sta…

On the professional front, Palmer will next appear in The Hospital and Being Mortal, as per IMDb.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far