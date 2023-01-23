Baby starting life out on X-game mode": Video of Chrisean Rock fighting while pregnant leaves internet baffled

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, a video showing Chrisean Rock getting into a physical altercation with multiple women just hours after announcing pregnancy with Blueface's child went viral. The incident took place in Chatsworth, near the rapper's home.

Eyewitnesses claim Rock arrived unannounced at Blue's home while he was having his 26th birthday celebration on Friday, January 20, 2023. She tried to lure him away from the party. The viral video obtained by TMZ shows Chrisean wearing the same pink sweatsuit that she was wearing in her pregnancy announcement video.

Trigger Warning: The following video shows a violent physical altercation. Viewer discretion is advised.

The clip shows Chrisean on the ground fighting with two women as Blueface and another man watch the brawl in shock without intervening.

The video left netizens appalled and confused over Chrisean's actions as she should not be fighting while pregnant. One user even commented:

A comment criticizing Chrisean's behavior (Image via Instagram/ @jamesjeffersonj)

Internet users exasperated over Chrisean Rock's actions and wonder if she'd ever be held accountable

As the video went viral, internet users took to social media to criticize Chrisean for getting involved in a brawl in the state of motherhood. They called her out on her reckless behavior, stating that if she doesn't get her act together, she might cause harm to her unborn child. A Twitter user commented that the incident was no joke, stating:

"This legit isn't funny, cute or entertaining at alllll."

A comment criticizing Chrisean's behavior (Image via Instagram/ @laurencabrera_)

Other users commented on her fragile state of mind, harshly condoning her part in the brawl. They questioned if the pregnancy news was even real, and one user called it the mental illness "on steroids with a bottle of henny."

A comment criticizing Chrisean's behavior (Image via Instagram/ @2000shype)

A comment criticizing Chrisean's behavior (Image via Instagram/ @soproud2beblack)

A comment criticizing Chrisean's behavior (Image via Instagram/ @_najayy_)

A comment criticizing Chrisean's behavior (Image via Instagram/ @vedothesinger)

A comment criticizing Chrisean's behavior (Image via Instagram/ @98_princess)

A comment criticizing Chrisean's behavior (Image via Instagram/ @niktay82)

Enter A comment criticizing Chrisean's behavior (Image via Instagram/ @porshajay)

A comment criticizing Chrisean's behavior (Image via Instagram/ @kamclx)

A comment criticizing Chrisean's behavior (Image via Instagram/ @jayyedryann)

Chrisean Rock and Blueface's pregnancy drama

Chrisean Rock is an American artist and athlete while Blueface is an American rapper. The couple is known for having frequent domestic violence incidents.

On January 20, 2022, Chrisean Rock took to Instagram to announce that she was expecting a baby with Blueface. She shared images of her pregnancy tests along with videos of her at the hospital interacting with the staff prior to taking a few tests. One clip shows her getting emotional as hospital staff confirmed she was pregnant.

Blueface, however, denied that the child was his and demanded a paternity test. He took to Twitter stating the couple was officially done.

Both Chrisean Rock and Blueface are yet to comment on the incident.

Poll : 0 votes