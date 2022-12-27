Babylon: How much box office money did the Brad Pitt movie make over the December 26 weekend?

Babylon, featuring an ensemble cast comprising Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, Diego Calva, and Jean Smart among others, has performed dismally at the domestic box office.

Upon its release on December 23, the Damien Chazelle-directorial collected a meager $3.5 million from 3,343 screens in the US and Canada over the December 26 weekend, said reports. On Monday, it fetched roughly $5.3 million, the reports added.

Now, given its star cast and equally noteworthy crew, this gloomy start to the highly-anticipated film is indeed unexpected. But, its “C+” CinemaScore from the audience and mixed reviews from critics show why the film failed to take off.

Box office collection of Babylon may spike after the international release

Lasting a staggering 3 hours and 9 minutes, the epic period comedy-drama has been bankrolled by Paramount Pictures. Made on a stupendous budget of $110 million, this disappointing collection might make Babylon the biggest flop for the top production house this year.

We will have to wait and see till the film hits screens across the world. Its international release, scheduled for late January, may help the film's makers pull up some production costs.

Comscore’s senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian opines that Babylon is a film that “isn’t about the opening weekend.” He adds:

“We’ll have to see what it does in the coming weeks then into the new year, particularly if it gets more awards buzz.”

As for the awards, the epic drama has already picked up five nominations at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, which will be held at The Beverly Hilton, California, on January 10, 2023.

The nominations include Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) and Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (male and female both), among others.

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie addressing the press. (Photo via Facebook/Babylon)

The 28th Critics' Choice Awards, to be held five days later in another California venue, the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, may also see Babylon nab a couple of trophies with its nine nominations.

Since the film is being released in the international markets after these award ceremonies, Dergarabedian’s “awards buzz” comment might just click.

Opening scene a "wild" Hollywood party, say Pitt and Robbie

Tobey Maguire in Babylon. (Photo via Facebook/Babylon)

During a press tour, lead actors Brad Pitt and Robbie dubbed the opening scene of the movie as a “wild” Hollywood party. They admitted that the party scenes were executed on a huge level, but both denied having attended any party in real life on such a "Babylon scale."

Pitt told USA Today:

“I've probably been to parties where a lot of that was going on in back rooms. I just didn’t make it into those rooms. We don't have that kind of unbridled, debaucherous, Wild West freedom that is described of Hollywood in that time before ratings came in, as they were discovering it as a big business.”

In the film, Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a popular silent film star, noted for his colorful parties.

Meanwhile, Robbie’s character is that of aspiring actress Nellie LaRoy while Calva plays Mexican-American film assistant Manuel "Manny" Torres, her love interest.

For those who don’t know, the synopsis for the film which Paramount Pictures shared on their official YouTube channel reads:

“A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.”

The film is currently being shown in theaters across the United States.

