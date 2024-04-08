BABYMONSTER reportedly breaks record to become first K-pop girl group to sell 400k copies of their debut album in Hanteo history

YG Entertainment's new girl group BABYMONSTER made headlines as their much-awaited debut mini-album, BABYMONS7ER, was released on April 1, 2024, and is turning heads all over the world.

In the first week of its release from April 1 to 7, the group's debut album reportedly sold approximately 401,287 copies, as per Hanteo Chart. This further broke the previous record of HYBE's new girl group ILLIT for the most first-week sales of any female group debut album to date.

After selling over 400,000 copies in its first week of release, BABYMONSTER has also become the first fifth-generation girl group to achieve the biggest debut in Hanteo history, surpassing ILLIT. Previously, they became the first fifth-generation girl group to debut with over 1.7 million streams on Spotify on their latest track SHEESH.

BABYMONSTER records the best debut on Spotify and YouTube as the first 5th-gen girl group

Through their riveting reality program Last Evaluation in 2023, this South Korean female group from YG Entertainment won over admirers all over the world with their performances and compositions.

Driven by their hit song SHEESH, the album has soared up the charts, demonstrating the group's enormous popularity following Batter Up.

The music video for SHEESH took the world by storm and topped YouTube's list of the most-watched music videos worldwide, garnering over 76 million views in seven days.

Even though it's not the best source of revenue, YouTube is still vital for musicians since it's free and widely accessible to the public. The rookie girl group receiving such a massive response on the platform on their debut is a testament to their appeal in all parts of the world.

The video defied fierce opposition from well-known artists such as Lucas's Renegade, Chris Patrick's The Calm, and more. Nevertheless, BABYMONSTER maintained to occupy the top place for four days in a row.

For the unversed, fans are usually the target audience for streaming platforms. However, streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music are far more common in Western regions when it comes to music sales. A portion of these rankings and sales also include YouTube views, which is crucial for a song to chart.

Moreover, artists benefit from Spotify streaming since it provides them a means of making money through royalties based on how many times a song is streamed. Depending on the song's demographics, frequency of streaming, and listener's subscription type, artists earn revenue anywhere from $0.003 to $0.005 for each stream.

However, given the song's global appeal, it's plausible that fans are also purchasing it from iTunes and other well-known retailers and streaming it on websites like Spotify which attests to the group earning its biggest debut on Spotify with 1.7 million streams on their song SHEESH.

It is important to note that the HYBE Label's new fifth-generation girl group ILLIT held the record of being the first fifth-generation girl group to sell the highest number of albums on Hanteo as they sold 380,056 album copies on their debut week.

The record was broken by the new girl group from YG Entertainment as it sold over 400K album units on Hanteo.

More about YG Entertainment's new girl group BABYMONSTER

Seven gifted individuals from Thailand, Japan, and South Korea make up BABYMONSTER, which was formed by YG Entertainment through the reality program Last Evaluation (2023).

The members are Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita. YG Entertainment created a buzz when they carefully unveiled the group's debut in 2022.

Despite their debut being delayed due to the company's strenuous negotiations with BLACKPINK members and their contracts alongside BIGBANG's G-Dragon, the fifth-generation girl group released their pre-debut single Batter Up on November 27, 2023.

Before making their debut, BABYMONSTER put out two songs, Batter Up and Stuck in the Middle, both of which became huge hits and broke records.

Ahyeon's comeback to the group has been a major factor in the group's quick ascent. Ahyeon resumed group activities following a short break for health reasons.

Furthermore, they even performed at Inkigayo on April 8, 2024, and were praised for their live vocals by netizens.

Meanwhile, BABYMONSTER is scheduled to go on its first fan meeting tour in May 2024, covering five countries including Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, and Indonesia, as the group's popularity keeps growing.