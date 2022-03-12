Bachelorette alum Clint Arlis cause of death revealed 2 months after news of his unexpected demise

The Bachelorette alum Clint Arlis, 34, passed away on January 11. Two months after his demise, the cause of death has now been revealed.

According to Page Six, the coroner’s investigation report stated that the cause of Arlis’ death was asphyxiation by hanging and the manner of death was suicide. The report further stated that the reality TV star was struggling with paranoia and had a constant fear of people watching him.

It also indicated trouble in paradise between Arlis and his girlfriend of four years. He had moved in with his parents, who thought “things were getting better.” As per the report, Arlis had planned to visit his local high school for a morning workout session the day he died. Furthermore, as per Page Six, he also left a note on his dresser.

Clint Arlis’ sister had announced the news of his demise

On January 13, Arlis’ sister Taylor Lulek took to her Facebook handle to announce the sad news. She shared a childhood picture and wrote:

"It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th.”

Arlis’ wrestling coach Scoot Bayer also expressed his sadness online. His post read:

"It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program’s All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis.”

Batavia Wrestling - Coach Bayer @BataviaWrestler It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program's All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis (pictured left). 1/10 It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program's All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis (pictured left). 1/10 https://t.co/8wlheLtq0P

Arlis appeared in Kaitlyn Bristowe’s The Bachelorette season 11. Bristowe also paid tribute to him on her Instagram story.

“Even though things didn't end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show till today, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person. From his peers, his students, his coaches, his teachers, his friends, his family. Clint was very well respected in his world.”

Clint Arlis’ professional life explored

Arlis (1987-2022) rose to fame with his appearance as a suitor on the ABC show, The Bachelorette. The Chicago native was eliminated in the third week and since then, he was not on the reality TV radar.

His educational background included a master’s degree in civil engineering and architecture from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (2010). He was a professional wrestler and an architectural engineer who had experience working on many construction projects as a project manager.

Edited by Prem Deshpande