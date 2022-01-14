Who was Clint Arlis? Tributes pour in as 'The Bachelorette' star dies aged 34

The Bachelorette contestant Clint Arlis recently passed away at the age of 34. The news was announced on January 13 by his high school wrestling coach Scott Bayer.
Bayer shared a few memories with Clint and his time on the team alongside revisiting his professional wrestling career. He wrote,
“It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program’s All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis.”
Bayer stated that he has known the architectural engineer since he joined his father’s coaching staff and the Batavia Wrestling Family in the late fall of 2005 following his graduation. Bayer found Arlis to be devoted to his family and committed to wrestling.
Bayer continued by saying,
“His legacies as a fierce competitor, tireless worker, a caring influence to younger Batavia wrestlers, a devoted friend and a loving son and brother will resonate far beyond his days in our presence.”
Nick Viall also paid tribute to Clint on social media, saying that he got to know Arlis a little after their time on Kaitlyn's season and always enjoyed their conversations.
Life and career of Clint Arlis
Born on July 29, 1987, the 34-year-old was mostly known as the contestant on the 11th season of The Bachelorette.
The Chicago native made it to the third week of the reality show and was known for his close friendship with fellow contestant JJ Lane. Their bromance during the show was featured in the show’s promos.
Arlis earned a master’s degree in civil engineering and architecture from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 2010. His ABC profile stated that his favorite movies were Tommy Boy, Good Will Hunting, and Gladiator. He also mentioned that he admired his father’s creative drive, work ethic, and ingenuity.
It was evident that the reality star wanted to return to Texas. His LinkedIn bio stated that he had nine years of experience in the Chicago building market and was looking for a position in Houston or Austin.
The LinkedIn bio also mentioned that he managed preconstruction and construction stages on many projects among various building typologies as a project manager.
Netizens pay tribute to Clint Arlis
Clint Arlis became a familiar face overnight after appearing on The Bachelorette. Twitter was full of tributes as people heard the news of his death.
Clint’s cause of death remains unknown and further details are yet to be revealed.