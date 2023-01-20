Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's new thriller movie, Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias, is all set to premiere on the channel on Saturday, January 21, 2023. It is based on the true story of Jodi Arias, who murdered her former boyfriend Travis Alexander. Here's an excerpt from the official synopsis of the movie, as per Lifetime:

''Jodi has just been arrested and sent to prison while she awaits trial for murdering her boyfriend, Travis Alexander. When she arrived in jail, Jodi charms her way through prison and befriends a couple, Donavan Bering and Tracy Brown. The three inmates became inseparable, Donovan and Tracy doing anything and everything Jodi asked — even letting the murderess tattoo her name on one of them.''

The description further reads,

''Donovan was released from prison as Jodi’s trial drew near and agreed to be Jodi’s mouthpiece, posting on her social pages and defending her friend to the world. But when the details of the case and Jodi’s story were no longer adding up and Donovan refused to continue to do her former friend’s bidding, Jodi’s vengeful side emerged.''

The movie stars Celinda Sinden in the lead role along with numerous others playing key supporting roles. It is directed by Rama Rau and written by Kim Barker.

Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias cast list: Celinda Sinden and others to star in new Lifetime thriller film

1) Celinda Sinden as Jodi Arias

Celinda Sinden plays the lead role of Jodi Arias in Lifetime's Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias. Sinden looks pretty impressive as Jodi Arias, capturing her character's intimidating charm and charisma with remarkable ease in the movie's trailer. Viewers can expect a powerful performance from the talented actress.

Apart from Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias, Celinda Sinden has appeared in The Retreat, The Outpost, and many more.

2) Tricia Black as Donovan Bering

Tricia Black stars as Donovan Bering in the new Lifetime thriller film. Not many details about the character are known at this point, but Black is expected to play a significant part in the movie. The actor looks brilliant in the film's trailer, promising to deliver a memorable performance in the film.

Tricia Black's other notable film and TV acting credits include Band Ladies, The Broken Hearts, and My Fake Boyfriend, to name a few.

3) Lynn Rafferty as Tracy Brown

Lynn Rafferty dons the role of Tracy Brown in Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias. Details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps. But based on the trailer, Rafferty is set to play a key role in the movie.

Lynn Rafferty has previously appeared in North Sea Connection, Taken Down, and Breathe, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias stars several others in prominent supporting/minor roles like:

Maggie Cassella as Rosie

Elias Edraki as Guard Bricker

Michelle Haffey as Lu

Adesola Adesina as Montana

Adriano Sobretodo Jr. as the Polygraph Examiner

The gripping trailer for the movie offers a glimpse of the numerous thrilling moments set to unfold as it delves deep into the mind of Jodi Arias and explores why she murdered her former boyfriend. Fans can expect a gripping and complex character-driven drama.

Don't forget to watch Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias on Lifetime on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

