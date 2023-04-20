Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus Light "Blue Tint" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more explored

Puertan Rican rapper Bad Bunny continues his collaborative streak with German sportswear giant Adidas midway into this year. The dynamic duo kick-started their 2023 collaborative streak with the release of a brand new silhouette, Campus Light in February 2023 and is continuing by revealing a brand new colorway for the sneakers in "Blue Tint."

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, is a 28-year-old multi-hyphenate artist who sings, raps, acts, and writes songs. In recent times, he has made contributions to the fashion, streetwear, and sneakers industry by releasing multiple collaborations with Adidas Jacquemus, and more.

An official release date for the collaborative sneaker hasn't been announced by the sportswear label yet, however, according to media outlet Sneaker News, the pair is slated to be released via official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers during Summer 2023.

More about the upcoming Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus Light "Blue Tint" sneakers, which will be released after olive and white colorways

The upcoming Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus Light "Blue Tint" sneakers will be released after olive and white colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

Ever since the German label terminated its long-standing partnership with American rapper Kanye West and his beloved Yeezy label, it has taken a huge financial and cultural hit. Many fans and loyalists have terminated their partnership with the label as a result of the broken partnership.

The German sportswear giant is now looking to fill the gap left through multiple collaborative partners, and the Puerto Rican superstar appears to be the most successful so far. The dynamic duo have continued to launch multiple sneakers throughout their partnership, including the label's classic silhouettes such as Forum Low, Powerphrase, and Response CL.

The impact of Bad Bunny on social scenes has been great, including his achievement of being the most streamed artist on Spotify in 2022, 2021, and 2020. The label's next venture is the production of collaborative "Blue Tint" Campus Light sneakers.

The artist's Campus Light sneakers with the label is coming after he produced a slew of Forum Buckle Low colorways. The latest colorway in "Blue Tint" comes after he dropped a "Wild Moss" color scheme during the first weekend of Coachella 2023.

Like his previous work, the latest Campus Light sneaker opts for a chunky, beefed-up version of the classic Campus silhouette. The pair are covered in the shades of blue, with light blue placed upon the suede toe boxes, midfoot, and eyestays. The second shade of blue is added upon the double tongue construction.

Another hue is added to the mix with a creamy hue upon the three stripes logo on the midfoot. Additionally, a white hue is added upon the laces and internal heel counters. The blue-hued theme continues upon the puffy collar detail and co-branded details upon the leather insole and the Bad Bunny's third eye logo appears as well. The look is finished off with semi-translucent rubber overlays and sole unit.

An official release date for the shoe hasn't been announced by the Three Stripes label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be released via Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers in 2023 for $160.

