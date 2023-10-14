Bad Bunny x Adidas response CL "PASO FINO" sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL "PASO FINO" sneakers are creating a sensation. When Bad Bunny unveiled his fifth studio album, “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana,” the world eagerly tuned in. But the Puerto Rican maestro had another ace up his sleeve, introducing the Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL "PASO FINO" sneakers.

These shoes, dubbed as the “official merch” on his Instagram, had fans abuzz since their first tease in April. The unique approach to their release further heightened the intrigue.

Instead of traditional outlets, these sneakers initially found their home in horse and Western attire stores in distinct locations like Puerto Rico, Spain, Mexico, and the U.S. For those marking their calendars, the wait isn’t prolonged. The sneakers are set for a global launch on October 28th at a retail price of $160, exclusively on the Adidas CONFIRMED app.

Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL "PASO FINO" sneakers will be available at $160

Overview of Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL "PASO FINO" (Image via Sneaker News)

Upon the first glimpse, the Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL "PASO FINO" shoes capture attention with their unique brown and purple color combination. Fans had been intrigued, speculating the story behind this color palette.

The artist, Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, although tight-lipped for a while, later shed light on the inspiration behind this design. While the music of “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana” bears a different sonic resonance, the sneakers beautifully resonate with the album's cover and the accompanying merchandise.

Inclusion in sizes

Diversifying the range, this Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL "PASO FINO" collection stands out. For the first time, both Bad Bunny and the iconic German sportswear brand, Adidas, have extended this line to cater to a younger audience.

Now, fans of all ages can rejoice, as the collection includes sizes for kids and even Toddlers. This move symbolizes inclusivity, making it a memorable collaboration.

Bad Bunny

Born as Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, Bad Bunny emerged from the vibrant streets of Puerto Rico, carving a niche for himself in the music world with his distinct blend of reggaeton, Latin trap, and other tropical rhythms. He quickly rose to international prominence, challenging conventional norms within the genre and bringing forth a fresh, genre-blending style.

Bad Bunny and Adidas Response CL "PASO FINO" (Image via Sneaker News)

His meteoric ascent to the top of global music charts, coupled with his unique fashion sense, made him a sought-after icon not just in the music realm but also in the world of fashion and endorsements.

Adidas

Originating from Germany, Adidas began its journey in 1949, founded by Adolf "Adi" Dassler. Over the decades, Adidas established itself as a behemoth in sportswear, revolutionizing the industry with iconic designs and technology.

However, beyond just sportswear, the brand evolved, tapping into popular culture, music, and fashion. Collaborating with various artists, designers, and celebrities, Adidas has constantly reinvented itself, merging its sports heritage with contemporary style, ensuring its continued relevance and dominance in the global market.

For those eager to snag a pair of the Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL "PASO FINO", the wait isn't long. As mentioned, the official global launch will happen on October 28th.

The Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL "PASO FINO" collaboration is more than just a sneaker release. The artist's vision, his love for his craft, and his commitment to his fans make it a prized possession in your collection.