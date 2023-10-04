PUMA x Ottolinger's Collaboration: Everything we know so far

The PUMA x Ottolinger collaboration intersects athletic legacy and modern design philosophy. Ottolinger is a Berlin-based label founded by Swiss-based designers Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient.

The label has recently collaborated with Puma, and the collection has been famous for their bottoms, shoes, dresses, knee-high boots, track pants, handbags, and more. Such partnerships redefine style norms and pave the way for future innovations in the ever-dynamic fashion landscape.

Deeply rooted in the essence of liberated femininity, this collaboration challenges and erases gender distinctions. Every piece from the collection narrates a tale of unbridled creativity, where traditional silhouettes meet audacious deconstruction, resulting in a fresh yet iconic aesthetic that speaks to fashion enthusiasts of all stripes.

Set to captivate the market, this highly anticipated collection has already made its grand debut. Fashion aficionados can now explore and own pieces from the PUMA x Ottolinger collection, available at selected retailers and the Paris Pop-Up Store from September 30, 2023, to October 1, 2023, respectively.

PUMA x Ottolinger's Collection challenges gender discrimination

At the heart of this collaboration lies an undeterred commitment to blending femininity beyond gender boundaries. The resulting designs exude a distinct aura, striking an impeccable balance between the nuances of deconstruction and timeless silhouettes.

PUMA and Ottolinger's collaboration, as stated by the official website,

"Guided by an unblinking femininity liberated from the constraints of gender and other conventions, PUMA and Ottolinger collaborated on an exclusive capsule collection for FW23."

Ottolinger's touch is evident, especially in the reimagined classic PUMA styles that carry a fresh twist yet remain rooted in their original charm.

Signature footwear attractions and accessory delight

A standout piece, the Mostro Boot, encapsulates the essence of the PUMA x Ottolinger's Collaboration. Its unique spiky sole, complemented by chrome metallic facets and vivid color bursts, showcases the craftsmanship and innovation at play.

Moreover, the PUMA and Ottolinger's Collection offers knee-high boots that seamlessly blend straps with a robust silhouette. Adding to the ensemble is a mid-cut sneaker, which gets an upgrade through wrap-around laces, amplifying its visual appeal.

Beyond footwear, the collaboration extends its brilliance to accessories. The PUMA and Ottolinger handbag stands out with its distinct text-bubble shape, amplified by the bold co-branding, making it a must-have for those keen on making a style statement.

The price range of the collection is as follows,

PUMA x Ottolinger Racer Bag Silver: €150.00

PUMA x Ottolinger Mostro Sneaker: €250.00

PUMA x Ottolinger Racer Bag Black: €150.00

PUMA's odyssey and Ottolinger’s artistry

PUMA's journey began in 1948, stemming from a family feud that led to the split of the Dassler brothers' shared company. While Adidas emerged from one half, PUMA became a separate entity, focusing on creating top-notch athletic footwear.

Over the decades, PUMA's signature style has graced many athletic events, earning acclaim and global recognition.

Ottolinger, helmed by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, brings a touch of Swiss design finesse. Their brand, since its inception, has been a melting pot of deconstructed design principles, creating pieces that resonate with contemporary fashion enthusiasts and defy conventional norms.

The PUMA x Ottolinger's Collaboration is more than just a collection, it's a narrative of two brands, their histories, and a shared vision for the future of fashion. This partnership is more than innovative design, pushing boundaries, and setting new benchmarks.

Fashion aficionados now have a collection that promises not just style but also a slice of history from two iconic brands.