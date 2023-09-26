Puma Gear Up Pack: Where to buy, release date, and more details explored

On September 21, 2023, the Puma Gear Up Pack was launched by the brand and it features three special boots specially for football players. In recent months, Puma has launched several special collections including the Formula 1 Suzuka collection. Whether it's the racing track or the football field, Puma has established its presence in all walks of life.

On September 21, the Puma Gear Up Pack was launched via selected Puma stores and specialist retailers. So, for now, only a few sneakerheads and football fans will be able to get their hands on the pack. However, on September 28, the pack will see a global release, and individuals from across the globe will be able to get their hands on the much-awaited items.

Puma Gear Up Pack features Ultra, Future, and King Puma boots

Puma has re-invented its three most robust boots for football players including Puma Ultra, Puma King, and Puma Future. After a calm start to the season, players including Neymar Jr., Ingrid Engen, Kingsley Coman, Fridolina Rolfö, Jack Grealish, Xavi Simons, and Julia Grosso are taking things up a notch with the Puma Gear Up Pack.

The Puma Future is built with an adaptable FUZIONFIT360 upper that incorporates a dual mesh, elastic fabric, and PWRTAPE to secure the foot and offer a tight, supportive fit. This allows individuals to play either with or without laces, depending on their preference.

While the designed 3D textures in critical contact zones have been adjusted to improve ball grip and control, the dual-density Dynamic Motion System outsole has been optimized to improve stability, agility, and traction.

Puma King is a traditional football boot that has been updated with innovative materials. It has a relaxed fit that provides comfort and support to players. The boot is made with synthetic leather, which is durable and easy to maintain. The brand shed light on the Puma King's new iteration in the Puma Gear Up Pack and emphasized its comfort and durability as it noted:

"Control never felt more comfortable with the PUMA KING. Made with K-BETTER™, a non-animal-based upper material that outperformed the previous KING’s leather in testing for touch, comfort, and durability. The lightweight outsole features an external heel counter, integrated stability spine, and conical studs, so you have as much control over your movement as you do over the ball."

The Puma Gear Up Pack also includes Puma Ultra, which offers impressive speed and acceleration with its redesigned and lightweight Ultraweave upper. PWRTAPE uses the structure of one's foot to provide natural support during the rapid transition of speed and direction that is inherent in many athletic endeavors.

Puma Ultra, King, and Future Boots are quite popular among football players. They are specially designed shoes that offer effective performance with comfort. The Ultra is a speed boot that is ideal for players who want to feel light on their feet. It has a streamlined design that reduces weight and improves agility.

The new Puma Gear Up Pack is made with 20% recycled material, which is an initiative taken by the brand towards being eco-friendly. Individuals can grab these amazing football boots from September 28 onwards via Puma.com.