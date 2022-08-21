Bad Hair Day cast: Meet the doctors from TLC's hair restoration series

TLC’s roster of medical transformation series has added a new show. Bad Hair Day will premiere on TLC on Wednesday, August 24, at 10 pm ET. The six-episode series will also be made available on TLC Go. The show itself will feature three female doctors helping patients suffering from severe hair conditions.

The doctors are dermatologist Dr. Isha Lopez and expert hair restoration surgeons Dr. Angie Phipps and Dr. Meena Singh. The doctors have been dealing with hair-related medical issues for more than 10 years. Together, these women will help their patients leave their bad hair days behind.

About the cast of Bad Hair Day Season 1

Dr. Angie Phipps

Angie Phipps also treats third-degree burns (Image via TLC)

Dr. Angie Phipps currently treats patients in Raleigh, NC. Her approach to treating patients is in a down-home bedside manner. She treats hair patients with male-pattern baldness, third-degree burns, and trichotillomania, a hair-pulling disorder. Dr. Angie has been associated with the Board Certified Hair Transplant Surgeon since April 2009.

Dr. Angie was initially studying to be a nurse anesthetist and was pursuing a Bachelor of Science at Marshall University. After working in the field with two nurses, she decided that it wasn’t her ideal career. She then earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.

She has completed her residency from Suncoast Hospital and has also finished a specialized fellowship in surgical hair restoration at Ziering Medical.

Dr. Isha Lopez

Dr. Isha is a skin and hair specialist (Image via TLC)

Dr. Isha Lopez is a popular Houston dermatologist who constantly deals with patients who need follicular fixes. Some of her patients are women who are way too conscious of their psoriasis, a man who uses hair to hide a large head growth, and a couple who believe that their partner has smelly hair syndrome.

Dr. Isha went to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Medical School, from where she graduated in 2011. She has completed her medical residency from the University of Texas Health System. According to Dr. Webmd, Dr. Lopez has treated Tinea Unguium, Sunburn, Athlete's Foot, Varicose Veins, Plantar Warts, and Rosacea.

Dr. Meena Singh

Dr. Meena Singh has dedicated her life to making her patients feel better by dealing with a wide variety of troubled tresses. Dr. Singh operates on patients with excessive hair growth, embarrassing hair loss, and traction alopecia.

Dr. Meena went to Harvard Medical School. Later, she did her Dermatology residency at the Mayo Clinic. Sr. Singh has also completed her hair restoration fellowship at the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery, which is highly competitive.

About Bad Hair Day

In a sneak peek of Bad Hair Day, fans can see patients who have lost their hair by hair pulling, or people whose hair transplant did not go the way they wanted. There is also a patient in the trailer whose arm has grown pubic hair. Another female patient complains of having too much facial hair and needing to shave every day.

A daughter can be seen getting concerned about her father getting cancer during an inspection. Fans will also see serious surgeries on Bad Hair Day, including a large mole removal from the skull.

Bad Hair Day will air on TLC every Wednesday at 10 pm ET. Episodes of the show will also be released on the network's website.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta