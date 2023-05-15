BAFTA TV 2023 full winners list explored

The 2023 BAFTA TV Awards, or the British Academy Television Awards, which celebrates the best of British television of 2022 took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London on May 14, 2023. This year's BAFTA was broadcast on BBC One. Renowned comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett served as hosts for the star-studded BAFTA ceremony.
On March 22, 2023, all the nominations for the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards were announced. The Responder and This Is Going to Hurt of BBC One led the nominations for the BAFTA TV award with nominations across different categories.
At the BAFTA TV award ceremony, I Am Ruth, Bad Sisters and This Is Going to Hurt had big wins, among others. To know about the 2023 BAFTA TV wins, here's the complete list of nominations and winners.
From I Am Ruth to Derry Girls, take a closer look at the full list for the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards
Best Drama Series
- The Responder (BBC One)
- Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)
- Sherwood (BBC One)
- Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) - Winner
Best Single Drama
- Life and Death in the Warehouse (BBC Three)
- The House (Netflix)
- I Am... Ruth (Channel 4) - Winner
Best Scripted Comedy
- Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)
- Ghosts (BBC One)
- Big Boys (Channel 4)
- Derry Girls (Channel 4) - Winner
Best Mini-Series
- A Spy Among Friends (ITVX)
- This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One)
- The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe (ITV)
- Mood (BBC Three) - Winner
Best Comedy Entertainment Programme
- The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)
- Would I Lie to You? (BBC One)
- Taskmaster (Channel 4)
- Friday Night Live (Channel 4) - Winner
Best Soap and Continuing Drama
- Emmerdale (ITV)
- EastEnders (BBC One)
- Casualty (BBC One) - Winner
Best International Programme
- The Bear (Disney+)
- Oussekine (Disney+)
- Wednesday (Netflix)
- The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)
- Pachinko (Apple TV+)
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Best Actress
- Sarah Lancashire as Julia Child in Julia (HBO Max / Sky Atlantic)
- Maxine Peake as Anne Williams in Anne (ITV)
- Vicky McClure as Stella Tomlinson in Without Sin (ITVX)
- Imelda Staunton as Elizabeth II in The Crown (Netflix)
- Billie Piper as Suzie Pickles in I Hate Suzie Too (Sky Atlantic)
- Kate Winslet as Ruth in I Am... Ruth (Channel 4) - Winner
Best Actor
- Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene Jr. in Black Bird (Apple TV+)
- Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders (BBC One)
- Martin Freeman as Chris Carson in The Responder (BBC One)
- Chaske Spencer as Sgt. Eli Whipp / Wounded Wolf in The English (BBC Two)
- Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- Ben Whishaw as Adam Kay in This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One) - Winner
Best Supporting Actress
- Adelayo Adedayo as Rachel Hargreaves in The Responder (BBC One)
- Jasmine Jobson as Jaq Lawrence in Top Boy (Netflix)
- Saffron Hocking as Lauryn Lawrence in Top Boy (Netflix)
- Fiona Shaw as Maarva Andor in Andor (Disney+)
- Lesley Manville as Julie Jackson in Sherwood (BBC One)
- Anne-Marie Duff as Grace Williams in Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) - Winner
Best Supporting Actor
- Samuel Bottomley as Aaron in Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)
- Josh Finan as Marco in The Responder (BBC One)
- Salim Daw as Mohamed Al-Fayed in The Crown (Netflix)
- Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller in The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)
- Jack Lowden as River Cartwright in Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- Adeel Akhtar as Andy Fisher in Sherwood (BBC One) - Winner
Best Female Comedy Performance
- Taj Atwal as Rana in Hullraisers (Channel 4)
- Daisy May Cooper as Nic in Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)
- Lucy Beaumont as Lucy in Meet the Richardsons (Dave)
- Diane Morgan as Philomena Cunk in Cunk on Earth (BBC Two)
- Natasia Demetriou as various characters in Ellie and Natasia (BBC Three)
- Siobhán McSweeney as Sr. George Michael in Derry Girls (Channel 4) - Winner
Best Male Comedy Performance
- Matt Berry as Laszlo Cravensworth in What We Do in the Shadows (Disney+)
- Stephen Merchant as Greg Dillard in The Outlaws (BBC One)
- Joe Gilgun as Vinnie O'Neill in Brassic (Sky Max)
- Daniel Radcliffe as "Weird Al" Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
- Jon Pointing as Danny in Big Boys (Channel 4)
- Lenny Rush as Ollie in Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One) - Winner
Best Entertainment Performance
- Mo Gilligan in The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan (Channel 4)
- Rosie Jones in Rosie Jones' Trip Hazard (Channel 4)
- Lee Mack in The 1% Club (ITV)
- Sue Perkins in Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Netflix)
- Big Zuu in Big Zuu's Big Eats (Dave)
- Claudia Winkleman in The Traitors (BBC One) - Winner
Best Entertainment Programme
- Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)
- Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)
- Later... with Jools Holland: Jools' 30th Birthday Bash (BBC Two)
- The Masked Singer (ITV) - Winner
Best Specialist Factual
- AIDS: The Unheard Tapes (BBC Two)
- How to Survive a Dictator with Munya Chawawa (Channel 4)
- The Green Planet (BBC One)
- Russia 1985–1999: TraumaZone (BBC iPlayer) - Winner
Best Factual Series
- Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime (Channel 4)
- Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing (ITV)
- Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (Netflix)
- Libby, Are You Home Yet? (Sky Crime) - Winner
Best Feature
- Big Zuu's Big Eats (Dave)
- The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan (BBC Two)
- The Martin Lewis Money Show (ITV)
- Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back at Xmas (Channel 4) - Winner
Best Single Documentary
- Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (Sky Documentaries)
- Frontline: "Our Falklands War" (BBC Two)
- Escape from Kabul Airport (BBC Two)
- The Real Mo Farah (BBC One) - Winner
Best Reality and Constructed Factual
- Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams (BBC One)
- We Are Black and British (BBC Two)
- RuPaul's Drag Race UK (BBC Three)
- The Traitors (BBC One) - Winner
Best News Coverage
- Good Morning Britain: "Boris Johnson Interview" (ITV)
- BBC News at Ten: "Russia Invades Ukraine" (BBC One)
- Channel 4 News: "Live in Kyiv" (Channel 4) - Winner
Best Live Event
- The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II (BBC One)
- Concert for Ukraine (ITV)
- Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace (BBC One) - Winner
Best Daytime
- Scam Interceptors (BBC One)
- The Chase (ITV)
- The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit (BBC One) - Winner
Best Current Affairs
- Exposure: "Afghanistan: No Country for Women" (ITV)
- Panorama: "Mariupol: The People's Story" (BBC One)
- Exposure: "The Crossing" (ITV)
- Children of the Taliban (Channel 4) - Winner
Best Short Form Programme
- Always, Asifa (Together TV)
- Kingpin Cribs (Channel 4)
- Biscuitland (All 4)
- How to Be a Person (E4) - Winner
Best Sport
- Wimbledon 2022 (BBC One)
- Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (BBC One)
- UEFA Women's Euro 2022 (BBC One) - Winner
Memorable Moment
- Derry Girls – The Finale, the people of Northern Ireland vote overwhelmingly for peace (Channel 4)
- Stranger Things – Lucas, Dustin and Steve rescue Max from the demonic Vecna by playing her favourite song - Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" (Netflix)
- Heartstopper – Nick and Charlie’s First Kiss (Netflix)
- The Traitors – The Final Roundtable (BBC One)
- The Real Mo Farah – Sir Mo Farah revealing he was illegally trafficked to the UK (BBC One)
- Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace – Paddington Meets The Queen (BBC One) - Winner
BAFTA Fellowship at BAFTA TV Awards 2023
- Meera Syal - Winner
Viewers can watch all the BAFTA TV 2023 wins on the official YouTube Channels of BBC and BAFTA.