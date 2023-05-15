BAFTA TV 2023 full winners list explored

The 2023 BAFTA TV Awards, or the British Academy Television Awards, which celebrates the best of British television of 2022 took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London on May 14, 2023. This year's BAFTA was broadcast on BBC One. Renowned comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett served as hosts for the star-studded BAFTA ceremony.

On March 22, 2023, all the nominations for the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards were announced. The Responder and This Is Going to Hurt of BBC One led the nominations for the BAFTA TV award with nominations across different categories.

At the BAFTA TV award ceremony, I Am Ruth, Bad Sisters and This Is Going to Hurt had big wins, among others. To know about the 2023 BAFTA TV wins, here's the complete list of nominations and winners.

From I Am Ruth to Derry Girls, take a closer look at the full list for the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards

Best Drama Series

The Responder (BBC One)

Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)

Sherwood (BBC One)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) - Winner

Best Single Drama

Life and Death in the Warehouse (BBC Three)

The House (Netflix)

I Am... Ruth (Channel 4) - Winner

Best Scripted Comedy

Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Ghosts (BBC One)

Big Boys (Channel 4)

Derry Girls (Channel 4) - Winner

Best Mini-Series

A Spy Among Friends (ITVX)

This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One)

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe (ITV)

Mood (BBC Three) - Winner

Best Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Would I Lie to You? (BBC One)

Taskmaster (Channel 4)

Friday Night Live (Channel 4) - Winner

Best Soap and Continuing Drama

Emmerdale (ITV)

EastEnders (BBC One)

Casualty (BBC One) - Winner

Best International Programme

The Bear (Disney+)

Oussekine (Disney+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Best Actress

Sarah Lancashire as Julia Child in Julia (HBO Max / Sky Atlantic)

Maxine Peake as Anne Williams in Anne (ITV)

Vicky McClure as Stella Tomlinson in Without Sin (ITVX)

Imelda Staunton as Elizabeth II in The Crown (Netflix)

Billie Piper as Suzie Pickles in I Hate Suzie Too (Sky Atlantic)

Kate Winslet as Ruth in I Am... Ruth (Channel 4) - Winner

Best Actor

Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene Jr. in Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders (BBC One)

Martin Freeman as Chris Carson in The Responder (BBC One)

Chaske Spencer as Sgt. Eli Whipp / Wounded Wolf in The English (BBC Two)

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Ben Whishaw as Adam Kay in This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One) - Winner

Best Supporting Actress

Adelayo Adedayo as Rachel Hargreaves in The Responder (BBC One)

Jasmine Jobson as Jaq Lawrence in Top Boy (Netflix)

Saffron Hocking as Lauryn Lawrence in Top Boy (Netflix)

Fiona Shaw as Maarva Andor in Andor (Disney+)

Lesley Manville as Julie Jackson in Sherwood (BBC One)

Anne-Marie Duff as Grace Williams in Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) - Winner

Best Supporting Actor

Samuel Bottomley as Aaron in Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)

Josh Finan as Marco in The Responder (BBC One)

Salim Daw as Mohamed Al-Fayed in The Crown (Netflix)

Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller in The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Jack Lowden as River Cartwright in Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Adeel Akhtar as Andy Fisher in Sherwood (BBC One) - Winner

Best Female Comedy Performance

Taj Atwal as Rana in Hullraisers (Channel 4)

Daisy May Cooper as Nic in Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Lucy Beaumont as Lucy in Meet the Richardsons (Dave)

Diane Morgan as Philomena Cunk in Cunk on Earth (BBC Two)

Natasia Demetriou as various characters in Ellie and Natasia (BBC Three)

Siobhán McSweeney as Sr. George Michael in Derry Girls (Channel 4) - Winner

Best Male Comedy Performance

Matt Berry as Laszlo Cravensworth in What We Do in the Shadows (Disney+)

Stephen Merchant as Greg Dillard in The Outlaws (BBC One)

Joe Gilgun as Vinnie O'Neill in Brassic (Sky Max)

Daniel Radcliffe as "Weird Al" Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Jon Pointing as Danny in Big Boys (Channel 4)

Lenny Rush as Ollie in Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One) - Winner

Best Entertainment Performance

Mo Gilligan in The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan (Channel 4)

Rosie Jones in Rosie Jones' Trip Hazard (Channel 4)

Lee Mack in The 1% Club (ITV)

Sue Perkins in Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Netflix)

Big Zuu in Big Zuu's Big Eats (Dave)

Claudia Winkleman in The Traitors (BBC One) - Winner

BAFTA @BAFTA



with "Libby, wherever you are, you've just won a BAFTA." - Libby, Are You Home Yet? wins the BAFTA for Factual Series #BAFTATVAwards with @pandocruises "Libby, wherever you are, you've just won a BAFTA." - Libby, Are You Home Yet? wins the BAFTA for Factual Series 🌟#BAFTATVAwards with @pandocruises https://t.co/sggUFg9SOD

Best Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Later... with Jools Holland: Jools' 30th Birthday Bash (BBC Two)

The Masked Singer (ITV) - Winner

Best Specialist Factual

AIDS: The Unheard Tapes (BBC Two)

How to Survive a Dictator with Munya Chawawa (Channel 4)

The Green Planet (BBC One)

Russia 1985–1999: TraumaZone (BBC iPlayer) - Winner

Best Factual Series

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime (Channel 4)

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing (ITV)

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (Netflix)

Libby, Are You Home Yet? (Sky Crime) - Winner

Best Feature

Big Zuu's Big Eats (Dave)

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan (BBC Two)

The Martin Lewis Money Show (ITV)

Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back at Xmas (Channel 4) - Winner

Best Single Documentary

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (Sky Documentaries)

Frontline: "Our Falklands War" (BBC Two)

Escape from Kabul Airport (BBC Two)

The Real Mo Farah (BBC One) - Winner

Best Reality and Constructed Factual

Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams (BBC One)

We Are Black and British (BBC Two)

RuPaul's Drag Race UK (BBC Three)

The Traitors (BBC One) - Winner

BAFTA @BAFTA



with The team behind Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv accept the News Coverage BAFTA with a powerful speech. #BAFTATVAwards with @pandocruises The team behind Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv accept the News Coverage BAFTA with a powerful speech.#BAFTATVAwards with @pandocruises https://t.co/OKLN6aLmzo

Best News Coverage

Good Morning Britain: "Boris Johnson Interview" (ITV)

BBC News at Ten: "Russia Invades Ukraine" (BBC One)

Channel 4 News: "Live in Kyiv" (Channel 4) - Winner

Best Live Event

The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II (BBC One)

Concert for Ukraine (ITV)

Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace (BBC One) - Winner

Best Daytime

Scam Interceptors (BBC One)

The Chase (ITV)

The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit (BBC One) - Winner

Best Current Affairs

Exposure: "Afghanistan: No Country for Women" (ITV)

Panorama: "Mariupol: The People's Story" (BBC One)

Exposure: "The Crossing" (ITV)

Children of the Taliban (Channel 4) - Winner

Best Short Form Programme

Always, Asifa (Together TV)

Kingpin Cribs (Channel 4)

Biscuitland (All 4)

How to Be a Person (E4) - Winner

BAFTA @BAFTA



with The team behind UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 thank The Lionesses as they accept the Sports Coverage BAFTA! #BAFTATVAwards with @pandocruises The team behind UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 thank The Lionesses as they accept the Sports Coverage BAFTA! ⚽️#BAFTATVAwards with @pandocruises https://t.co/8LNDEabLoC

Best Sport

Wimbledon 2022 (BBC One)

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (BBC One)

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 (BBC One) - Winner

Memorable Moment

Derry Girls – The Finale, the people of Northern Ireland vote overwhelmingly for peace (Channel 4)

Stranger Things – Lucas, Dustin and Steve rescue Max from the demonic Vecna by playing her favourite song - Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" (Netflix)

Heartstopper – Nick and Charlie’s First Kiss (Netflix)

The Traitors – The Final Roundtable (BBC One)

The Real Mo Farah – Sir Mo Farah revealing he was illegally trafficked to the UK (BBC One)

Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace – Paddington Meets The Queen (BBC One) - Winner

BAFTA Fellowship at BAFTA TV Awards 2023

Meera Syal - Winner

Viewers can watch all the BAFTA TV 2023 wins on the official YouTube Channels of BBC and BAFTA.

Poll : 0 votes