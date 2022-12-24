Bake It 'Til You Make It season 1 cast: Where to follow the bakers on Instagram?

This holiday season, Food Network it all set to present Bake It 'Til You Make It, a brand new reality TV cooking show that is sure to keep you entertained. The show will premiere on Monday, a day after Christmas, on December 26, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

Bake It 'Til You Make It features seven "passionate" bakers who have entered the competition hoping to emerge victorious at the end of it.

According to the official plot of the upcoming reality TV cooking competition Bake It 'Til You Make It:

"Food Network ditches the studio to follow seven gifted amateur bakers. They're hitting the road to submit their best desserts in baking competitions across America, all while pursuing the sweetest taste in the world: victory."

Hosted by famed chef Duff Goldman, who has appeared as a judge on various other cooking competitions, the show follows seven bakers as they journey through a number of cooking shows, cake conventions, and competitions.

Each baker on the show is at a different level of expertise in their field. Some are amateur bakers, while others are professional. The series will showcase these bakers as they try to deal with the judges, manage mishaps in the competition, and try to get the better of the other members.

Maythe Del Angel, Anamaria Morales, and five other bakers star in Bake It 'Til You Make It

Here are the seven talented bakers from Bake It 'Til You Make It, who have entered the world of competitive baking hoping to emerge victorious.

1) Monty Alderman

Monty hails from Wilmington, Delaware. He has over 1600 followers on his Instagram and can be followed under his id @hoodsnacksde.

According to his official bio on Food Network:

"Monty is a former football player from Delaware, who now brings sweets to the streets. He owns Monty’s Neighborhood Snacks, where he sells his specialty cupcakes. Now, Monty is excited to enter his first competition and to put his name out there."

2) Lili Clinger

Lili is a baker who hails from Las Cruces, New Mexico. Unfortunately, she is not active on Instagram. According to her food network bio:

"Lili is a baking hobbyist from New Mexico, and she likes to bake things that will make people happy. She has been baking since she was 18, but she is new to the world of cake competitions. Now, she is ready to enter a competition for the first time."

3) Maythe Del Angel

Maythe is a baker who hails from San Antonio. She has over 2k followers on Instagram and can be found under the id @maythe.delangel.

According to her official bio on Food Network:

"Maythe is a sugar artist from Texas and a rising star in the baking world. She has been competing for the past six years, including on Holiday Wars. She is the self-proclaimed queen of realistic cakes and cookies, and she hopes to show her kids that through hard work, you can achieve your dreams."

4) RaChelle Hubsmith

RaChelle hails from North Logan, Utah and has close to 1k followers on her Instagram account. She can be followed under the id @rachellehubsmith.

Her bio on Food Network mentions:

"RaChelle is a tax assesor and baker from Utah. She has been baking for 10 years and has competed in over 30 competitions. She dreams that one day, baking will be her full-time career."

5) Anamaria Morales

Anamaria hails from Sebastopol, California. She has close to 10k followers under her id, @anamariiiaaaa.

Her Food Network bio mentions:

"Anamaria is a baker from California and because of her delicious cheesecake flavors, she is also knowns as the "cheesecake queen." Whenever she gets stressed out, she bakes it out. She was able to bake her way through college, and by selling her cheesecakes, she recently graduated debt-free. Now, she looks forward to her first competition."

6) Kareem Queenman

Kareem hails from Washington DC and has over 14k followers on social media. His Instagram id is @mrbakesweets.

The Bake It 'Til You Make It star's Food Network bio mentions:

"Kareem has been dazzling customers with his confections for more than a decade. He is the owner of Mr. Bake Sweets, a busy bakery that receives orders from four restaurants weekly. Baking is his passion, and it is important to him, because it allows him to express his creativity."

7) Sumera Syed

Sumera is a baker from Dallas, Texas, and has close to 3k followers on her Instagram page. Her id is @sumerathebaker.

According to the Bake It 'Til You Make It star's Food Network bio:

"Sumera is a nanny and baker from Texas. She would describe herself as energetic, lively and a bit wild. Her desserts reflect her big personality and feature tons of sparkle and glam. Her ultimate goal is to be the best baker in the world."

Bake It 'Til You Make It will premiere on Food Network on December 26 at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

