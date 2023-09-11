Barber cast list and characters explored

Barber, Aiden Gillan's new Irish flick, is all set to arrive in theaters on Friday, September 22, 2023. The movie centers around a private detective hired to find a widow's granddaughter who went mysteriously missing. The synopsis, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''Val Barber, a private investigator, is hired by a wealthy widow to find her missing granddaughter Sara. As initial investigations into her disappearance begin to darken, secrets surface in unexpected ways. Before too long, Barber finds himself entangled with powerful men of shady morals determined to thwart his investigations. Has he bitten off more than he can chew?''

The cast is led by noted TV actor Aiden Gillen and many others portraying major supporting roles. The movie is helmed by Fintan Connolly, with Fiona Bergin and Fintan Connolly serving as writers. The film premiered at the Dublin International Film Festival, receiving mostly positive reviews from critics.

Barber cast list: Aisling Kearns to portray protagonist's daughter

1) Aiden Gillen as Val Barber

Aiden Gillen plays the titular character in the upcoming thriller movie. Val is known to be a brilliant and fearless detective who could go to any lengths to find answers. He is hired by an affluent woman who wants him to find her missing granddaughter.

Aiden Gillen perfectly embodies Val's mysterious aura, and it'll be interesting to see how his character evolves throughout the movie. Gillen is known for his performances in various iconic TV shows like The Wire, Game of Thrones, and Peaky Blinders.

2) Aisling Kearns as Kate Barber

Aisling Kearns portrays the role of Kate, the protagonist's daughter. She shares a complicated relationship with her father, and their dynamic is one of the significant aspects of the movie.

Based on the movie's trailer, viewers can look forward to Aisling Kearns delivering a thoroughly impressive performance. She has previously been a part of Fair City, Faithless, Darklands, and more.

3) Deirdre Donnelly as Lily Dunne

Deirdre Donnelly (Image via IMDb)

Deirdre Donnelly plays the role of Lily Dunne in the movie. Lily is an affluent woman whose granddaughter has gone missing, following which she hires Val to find her. Val, however, holds a dislike towards the wealthy, which makes his equation with Lily quite messy.

Deirdre looks promising in the role, and viewers can expect a powerful performance from her. She has appeared in Fair City, The Lady on the Hill, and many other TV shows, movies, and plays.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the flick also stars numerous others essaying significant supporting roles. These include actors like:

Liam Carney as Tony Quinn

Helen Behan as Monica Nolan

Irma Mali as Oxana Popov

Nick Dunning as Eunan Brady

Steve Wall as Eddie Quinn

Isabelle Connolly as Sara Dunne

Simone Collins as Jane Devaney

Rúaidhrí Conroy as Luke Kenny

Desmond Eastwood as Cian Kelly

Fans can watch Barber in theaters on Friday, September 22, 2023.