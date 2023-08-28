Margot Robbie's Barbie took the cinema world by storm when it was released in July 2023. The film quickly became a favorite among new and returning viewers and fans of the iconic doll. The pink-themed spectacle, which has kept interest levels sky-high since its release, is eagerly awaited by fans for its digital debut.

Those who have seen the movie and those who haven't are all waiting for Barbie to be available for streaming on Warner Bros. Max. The film was set for a digital release on September 12, 2023, but there has been no announcement from Warner Bros. about the official Max streaming release date. Needless to say, this has left fans anticipating a release soon.

Although there is no confirmed date for streaming on Max, it is expected to be after the physical release on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD, and the limited IMAX run at the end of September. Therefore, it is safe to assume that Barbie will most likely be available for streaming at Max around the beginning of October, at the earliest.

Streaming release of Barbie: When to expect?

At the time of writing this article, 37 days had elapsed since the blockbuster release of Barbie in cinemas. Despite a recent postponement, the digital release of this Margot Robbie starrer is scheduled for September 12, 2023, 53 days after its global cinema release alongside Oppenheimer.

The studio has also revealed plans for a one-week limited IMAX screening, commencing September 22, featuring new scenes. Warner Bros. (WB) has yet to confirm the streaming release date on Max. That being said, it is reasonable to assume that it will follow the physical release on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD, as well as the limited IMAX screening in late September.

Hence, it is highly likely that Barbie will not hit the streamers until early October, at the soonest, making the wait over 72 days since its initial release. This duration is considerably longer than the wait for most recent WB films:

The Batman: March 4, 2022 - April 18, 2022 (45 days)

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: April 15, 2022 - May 30, 2022 (45 days)

Elvis: June 24, 2022 - September 2, 2022 (70 days)

Don't Worry Darling: September 23, 2022 - November 7, 2022 (45 days)

Black Adam: October 21, 2022 - December 16, 2022 (56 days)

Magic Mike's Last Dance: February 10, 2023 - June 2, 2023 (112 days)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods: March 17, 2023 - May 23, 2023 (67 days)

The Flash: June 16, 2023 - August 25, 2023 (70 days)

The longest theatrical-to-streaming window for WB was 112 days for Magic Mike's Last Dance, primarily because it underperformed at the box office, earning just $57 million. This underwhelming performance likely contributed to the delay in its Max release to recover as much lost revenue as possible.

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, had previously indicated that the Margot Robbie movie would be available on Max in "the fall." This typically ranges from September to November, which makes an October release plausible.

Weeks after its launch, Barbie continues to generate revenue and shatter records, recently earning $17.1 million domestically in its sixth weekend. It even outperformed Blue Beetle in its second week, ranking as the second-highest-grossing movie of the weekend, just behind the newly released Gran Turismo.

Studios often extend the theatrical-to-streaming window for their more successful films, as evidenced by the recent record-breaking streaming delay for The Super Mario Bros. Movie by Universal.

Currently, Barbie is being screened in cinemas worldwide and is set to be available digitally on September 12, 2023.