Barbie Star Ncuti Gatwa claims it was “difficult to get through any one take without dying with laughter”

While there is still over a month to go until Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie hits theaters, talks about the film had been making rounds on the internet since its announcement itself. The fantasy comedy film seems to have become a big hit even before its release. It is not just the audience who cannot wait any longer for the movie to enter the big screens, even the cast and crew are equally excited and have shared what a joy-ride shooting the Greta Gerwig movie was.

Actor Ncuti Gatwa, who plays one of the many Kens in the movie, has recently commented on how it was "100% joy" on set:

"It was 100% joy on that set, every day. It was very difficult to get through any one take without dying with laughter. So much fun and silliness and importance – and pink – all those things are what Barbie is in equal measure."

Gerwig's latest take on Barbie follows our titular star and Ken having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect Barbie Land. However, all comes crashing down when they get a chance to explore the real world, and they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans. The live-action movie is scheduled to release in theaters on July 21, 2023.

Ncuti Gatwa talks about what a pleasure it was shooting for Barbie

The Sex Education star opened up about his experience shooting the movie in a recent interview with RTE. He even expressed his excitement for the release, saying:

"I’m chomping at the bit, I can’t wait for it to come out. It was so much fun making it. I remember Simu Liu [Fresh Off The Boat, Kim’s Convenience], who is a fellow Ken and brilliant, he said something so beautiful when we were filming one time. He said, ‘I hope people watching it are going to receive just like a percentage of the joy that we’ve had making it’ – and it sounds so pretentious but it’s true."

The Rwandan-Scottish actor was all praises about his co-stars, mentioning Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, he said:

"Working with Greta and Margot and Ryan was amazing, they are all creators at the top of their game, who are just so friendly and lovely, and took the work seriously but never themselves."

Margot Robbie plays the lead role in Barbie, and she is joined by Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Nicola Coughlan, Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, and Sharon Rooney as the different Barbies who appear in the movie.

On the other hand, Ryan Gosling plays Ken. He is joined by Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans, who will all play different versions of Ken. They will be joined by Emerald Fennell, who stars as Midge, Michael Cera, who stars as Allan, and Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, America Ferrera, Arana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, and Marisa Abela.

Who is Ncuti Gatwa?

Mizero Ncuti Gatwa is a Rwandan-Scottish actor who began his acting career in theater. Gatwa had his breakout role on television as a gay teenager Eric in the Netflix comedy-drama series Sex Education, which earned him a BAFTA Scotland Award for Best Actor in Television. He was also nominated for three BAFTA Television Awards for Best Male Comedy Performance. Apart from Barbie, we can next expect to see Gatwa in Doctor Who, where he has been cast as a new incarnation of the show's protagonist, the Doctor. He will be the first black actor to lead the series.

Don't forget to catch Barbie in theaters on July 21, 2023.

