Barbie vs Oppenheimer domestic weekends: Which film took home more money?

Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer clashed at domestic box offices and worldwide over the weekend making it the fourth biggest box office weekend in history. According to Box Office Mojo, the Barbenheimer hype was alive among the audience as the two films contributed to a whopping $235 million overall domestic box office.

However, the question remains of which film took home the most money in the Barbenheimer race. The two films put in some solid team effort in creating the biggest movie-going weekend of 2023. However, Gerwig's Barbie landed debut of the weekend of 2023 with a total collection of $162 million domestically. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer came second with a total box office collection of $82.4 million.

The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer also ended up becoming the best domestic debut of all time for a female director. It outran Anna Boden-Ryan Fleck's Captain Marvel ($153 million) and Patty Jenkins's Wonder Woman ($103.3 million).

Barbie wins the worldwide and domestic box office race with Oppenheimer closing in on a second place

Keeping in mind the ongoing strikes of WGA and SAG-AFTRA, the Barbenheimer fever had brought out audiences in record numbers to their multiplexes to witness the phenomenon on-screen. It is no surprise that multiplexes across the world are looking at houseful shows in the upcoming weeks, leading to a boost in the otherwise sluggish summer box office. Together the two movies of polar opposite genres gathered a massive $511 million worldwide.

Barbie, the PG-13 fantasy comedy from Warner Bros. Pictures, has been released in 4,243 theaters totaling almost a $70.8 million collection on its opening day. From July 21, 2023, to July 23, 2023, the movie managed to win the poll of popularity. This summer had cinema fans looking at shades of pink instead of a usual superhero clash on the screen.

Barbie recorded $162 million domestically as confirmed on Monday, July 24, 2023, morning by the studio. It also made the largest-ever advance ticket sales for Warner Bros. amounting to $49.5 million. Expected to earn in the range of $90 million to $110 million, Barbie performed and bagged an amount well and above the predictions.

Without inflation adjustment, Warner Bros made $155 million on Sunday alone as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The worldwide collection looks good at $356.3 million with dominance over the U.K., Mexico, Brazil, and Australian markets.

Warner Bros Barbie set out with a budget in the range of $128 - $148 million for its production. Apart from Barbenheimer, another major expenditure on the Warner Bros-Mattel team was publicity and advertising they did for the film. This really pushed people in pink to their nearby screens and fast fashion brands to turn to Barbiecore fashion to live up to the hype.

The Cillian Murphy starring biopic was released on 3,610 screens with only 19 IMAX screens in the US. For a three-hour R-rated film, Oppenheimer did well with both critical ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and collections at the box office.

The Nolan film managed to gather $82.4 million on its own making it the visionary filmmaker's third-biggest domestic debut. Released in 78 markets worldwide, the movie looked at a $180.4 million collection globally - well above Universal Pictures' $100 million production budget.

As thousands in the audience refused to choose one out of the two movies for their movie dates, Barbie drew 68 percent of females. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer's shows were dominated by 64 percent of males.