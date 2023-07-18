Explained: How the “Barbenheimer” trend become one of the most significant online showdowns of all time

With Barbie and Oppenheimer both releasing on the same date, netizens are gearing up for the Barbenheimer showdown on July 21, 2023. Although it is not unusual for movies to be released on the same date, Greta Gerwig's live-action Barbie and Christopher Nolan's biographical drama Oppenheimer are expected to prove to be a challenge for one another, leading to one of the most significant showdowns of all time.

Belonging to starkly different genres, where one is an intense and dark movie about the man who oversaw the development of the deadliest weapon of all times and another is a lighthearted, live-action comedy anthropomorphizing the most popular doll of all times, both the movies have quickly become the stuff of viral fodder.

Barbenheimer trend as a marketing strategy

There is no doubt that Barbenheimer is a marketing strategy that is benefiting both Barbie and Oppenheimer, despite seemingly positing one against the other. Commenting on it, Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore, said:

“‘Barbenheimer’ is a marketing gift borne out of social media and I think it’s benefiting both films. You’re certainly aware of both movies in a more profound and compelling way than I think might have otherwise happened had they been released on different weekends.”

Even actors are talking about the dual premiere of Barbie and Oppenheimer in interviews.

Comments from eminent Hollywood personalities

Margot Robbie, who plays the lead role in Barbie, has commented on 'Barbenheimer' day, when we will see both Barbie and Oppenheimer released, saying:

“It’s a perfect double bill. I think actually start your day with ‘Barbie,’ then go straight into ‘Oppenheimer’ and then a ‘Barbie’ chaser.”

Tom Cruise, whose Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One opened a week before the ‘Barbenheimer’ showdown, commented on it at his premiere, saying that he plans to see both movies on their opening day:

“I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer. I’ll see them opening weekend. Friday I’ll see Oppenheimer first and then Barbie on Saturday. I grew up seeing movies on the big screen. That’s how I make them, and I like that experience; it’s immersive, and to have that as a community and an industry, it’s important. I still go the movies.”

Barbie actor Issa Rae has also opined on the same saying:

“I think that there’s a very specific order that if you see them in. If you see ‘Oppenheimer’ last then you might be a bit of a psychopath.”

It appears that the Barbenheimer strategy is actually working in favor of both movies. AMC Theatres has recently reported that 20,000 of its AMC Stubs members purchased tickets for a double feature. This adds up to 294 minutes of movie-watching.

schizzaphrenia @anglespizza

#Barbie #Oppenheimer #Barbenheimer never thought that 5 boys would be better at designing a joke poster for july 21st than designing a powerpoint presentation for a college assignment

Does the showdown have more to it?

While the online Barbenheimer showdown is happening through meme templates, some feel that it has some real implications. It is being speculated that Warner Bros. deliberately scheduled Barbie on the same weekend as Oppenheimer as a slight to Christopher Nolan, who had left the studio amid its controversial decision to send a year’s worth of movies to streaming. Nolan collaborated with Universal Pictures instead for his upcoming blockbuster.

Catch the dual premiere of Barbie and Oppenheimer on July 21, 2023, at the nearest theaters.