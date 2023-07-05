Tom Cruise puts Oppenheimer over Barbie on his watch-list

While the simultaneous release of Barbie and Oppenheimer has confused moviegoers about which one to watch first, Tom Cruise has his priorities set. The Mission Impossible actor has announced that he will catch Oppenheimer first on the day of its release, following it with Barbie the next day.

With his own latest movie Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One gearing up for a release, Cruise is reportedly promoting his movie while also hyping the Barbie/Oppenheimer blockbuster competition, which is going to be one of the most epic battles in the history of Hollywood.

What has Tom Cruise said about the Barbie/Oppenheimer premiere?

Tom Cruise recently celebrated his 61st birthday with the premiere of his latest movie Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One at Darling Harbour’s International Convention Centre in Sydney. He was joined by co-stars Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Simon Pegg.

The upcoming Mission Impossible movie is scheduled to hit cinemas on July 12, 2023, and we will see Cruise return as Ethan Hunt, the IMF agent he first played in 1996.

While promoting his movie, the Hollywood star also revealed which of the two movies, Barbie or Oppenheimer, will find preference in the actor's watchlist. Cruise revealed that he will be catching the Christopher Nolan masterpiece before watching Margot Robbie in the upcoming live-action Barbie movie helmed by Greta Gerwig.

He said:

“I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer. I’ll see them opening weekend. Friday I’ll see Oppenheimer first and then Barbie on Saturday.”

He added:

“I grew up seeing movies on the big screen. That’s how I make them, and I like that experience; it’s immersive, and to have that as a community and an industry, it’s important. I still go the movies.”

Tom Cruise has extended his support for the upcoming “double feature” of Oppenheimer and Barbie on Instagram where he posed with Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie in front of Barbie and Oppenheimer posters. He captioned his post:

“I love a double feature, and it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.”

While everyone is hyping the box office battle between Barbie and Oppenheimer, with the two highly anticipated films being released on the same day, Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible might just end up stealing the spotlight from Nolan and Gerwig.

About Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Mission Impossible

Tom Cruise has been touring the globe for the past few weeks to promote his latest installment of the Mission Impossible franchise which will premiere on July 12. However, the double release of the two most epic films of the year, Barbie and Oppenheimer, is scheduled for a little more than a week later which is expected to shake up the box office numbers considerably.

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy in the titular role of the infamous nuclear scientist and Gerwig's live-action Barbie features Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the Mattel Barbie and Ken dolls.

Mission: Impossible, along with Barbie and Oppenheimer will be premiering this July 2023 and are being heralded as movies that will mark a turning point in the history of Hollywood. Don't forget to catch the three most anticipated feature films of 2023 in cinemas.

