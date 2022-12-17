Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Barbie trailer, release date and more details explored

Barbie is one of the most eagerly anticipated films in recent memory. The film has taken a long time to reach the audience, due to everything from production delays to various musings on the theme. Margot Robbie was cast in the lead role when it was finally confirmed in 2019. She was not the first choice, but with the trailer release, fans have been blown away by her looks.

Ryan Gosling was the next to be confirmed in the role of Ken, followed by other actors like Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, and Kate McKinnon. Greta Gerwig directed the film, which was written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. The trailer also revealed the setting and provided the first glimpse of the other characters.

Read on for more details about Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

Barbie trailer: A doll Odyssey

This new trailer for the film, scheduled for release on July 21, 2023, is one of the wittiest out there. The teaser trailer of the upcoming Greta Gerwig film isn't conventionally a very revealing snippet of what to expect. Rather, it is a stylistic take on the origin of the eponymous fashion doll line by Mattel, with an evident throwback to the Stanley Kubrick classic 2001: A Space Odyssey.

The teaser sees the finest scene of the Stanley Kubrick classic replicated with a clever twist. This is also where Margot Robbie appears for the first time, in the guise of the earliest toy models that date back to the 1950s. The rest of the trailer, actually only the ending part, shows the other characters in their signature "doll world" looks.

It is also intriguing how the houses in the teaser are dollhouses. Margot Robbie will inevitably appear as many other versions of the famous doll, which has evolved significantly over the many decades.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"After being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness."

The film was originally announced far back in 2009 by Universal Pictures, with Laurence Mark as the original producer. But the film went through a lot of changes, including Sony acquiring the rights for the live-action version. However, after many cast and crew changes, Sony eventually sold it to Warner Bros. Pictures, which finally proceeded in 2019 with Margot Robbie as the titular character.

Craig @CS11__



#Barbie NOBODY is doing it like Margot Robbie NOBODY is doing it like Margot Robbie #Barbie https://t.co/GPL6nPfty4

Robbie is also the film's producer, through her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. The other production banners include Mattel Films and Heyday Films. Gerwig wrote the film with her longtime compatriot and husband, Noah Baumbach.

Other cast members, apart from the ones mentioned above, include Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Emerald Fennell, Shanon Rooney, Connor Swindells, and Jamie Demetriou.

Interestingly, Barbie started a trend, popularly dubbed "Barbiecore," almost a year before the trailer's release. It was based on the release of early stills of Robbie as Barbie. This featured bright pastel colors and an interesting use of pink in clothes.

As stated above, the film is scheduled for release on July 21, 2023. Stay tuned for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes