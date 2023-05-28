Barons on The CW: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

The popular Australian surfing drama, Barons, is all set to air in the US on the CW on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 9 pm ET, as per CBS News. The show tells the story of two best friends who share a deep love for surfing. They then go on to become professional rivals as they create their own surf brands.

The series explores how their relationship evolves over time as jealousy and politics make way into their friendship. It premiered in Australia in April last year and received positive reviews from viewers and critics. The show is created by Michael Lawrence, John Molloy, and Liz Doran.

Barons trailer offers a peek into the lead duo's dynamic friendship

The official trailer for Barons offers a glimpse of the lead characters' dynamic equation. They love surfing and set out to create their own rival surf brands, which ultimately end up ruining their friendship as they become major professional rivals.

The trailer briefly depicts a number of key moments from the show but does not reveal any spoilers.

Overall, the trailer maintains a highly dramatic and vibrant tone and offers viewers a peek into an entirely unique world replete with fascinating characters. The synopsis of the show, shared by CBS News, reads:

''BARONS is set at a time of sexual liberation, social disruption, protest and war. The eight-part series captures a unique moment of upheaval and opportunity as a new surfing counterculture collides with the realities of enterprise. Two best friends, inspired by their love for the Australian beach, create what will become rival iconic surf brands.''

The description further states:

''Little do they know that their success will tear them—and their worlds—apart. When their businesses go mainstream, the young rebels and their friends find themselves pulled deep into a world of corporate politics, jealousy, homophobia and racial tension. In selling their dream to the world, they create bitter, lasting rivalries.''

Based on the official trailer and description, viewers can look forward to an immensely entertaining and fascinating show that explores several themes like passion, friendship, and fame, among other things.

The show reportedly features a total of eight episodes, and each episode is expected to follow the usual weekly-release format.

In brief, about Barons cast

Barons features noted Australian actors Sean Keenan and Ben O'Toole as Bill Dwyer and Snapper Webster, respectively. They're two best friends who are extremely passionate about surfing.

While there are other entrepreneurs who are part of the group, the story primarily focuses on Bill and Snapper's friendship and subsequent rivalry, and it'll be fascinating to watch how their characters evolve. Both Keenan and O'Toole share great onscreen chemistry and look impressive in their roles.

Keenan's other notable acting credits include Lockie Leonard, Drift, and Cloudstreet, to name a few. O'Toole, on the other hand, is known for his performances in numerous TV shows and movies like Bloody Hell, 12 Strong, and Hacksaw Ridge, among many more.

The remaining supporting cast members include Hunter Page-Lochard as Reg Thompson, Jillian Nguyen as Tracy Dwyer, and many others.

Viewers can watch Barons on the CW on Monday, May 29, 2023.

