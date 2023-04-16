Barry Season 4 cast: Meet the actors returning for final showdown

With Barry Season 4, HBO is bringing to an end one of the best dark comedies ever to release on television.

Starring Bill Hader, who is also a screenwriter and adirector on the series, Barry centers on a skilled hitman who finds himself increasingly drawn towards the world of acting.

He then decided that he wanted to leave his life of murder to pursue a career in the arts, but it was proving to be more challenging than he had anticipated as Barry couldn't seem to escape his checkered past and his murderous tendencies.

Season 3 of the series concluded with our protagonist getting betrayed and being sent to prison. The upcoming season will take off from here to explore the complicated relationship between Barry and his colleagues which will also likely reach its breaking point.

Barry season 4 cast list explored

Before we jump to the finale of our favorite dark comedy on HBO, take a look at the returning cast members for the final run.

Bill Hader as Barry Berkman

Series creator Bill Hader stars as Barry, a former military personnel turned assassin who discovers his talent for acting. He now wants to pursue a career in acting and must do all he can, including committing more murders, to not have his previous life revealed.

Hader is best known for his outstanding work on Saturday Night Live, Documentary Now!, Turbo, Toy Story 4, and Inside Out.

He is also known for his supporting roles in the films Hot Rod (2007), Superbad (2007), Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008), Adventureland (2009) and The BFG (2016), and has starred in features like The Skeleton Twins (2014), Trainwreck (2015), and It Chapter Two (2019).

Hader will be coming back for Barry season 4.

Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau

Henry Winkler plays former actor turned acting instructor Gene Cousineau, who is infamous in Hollywood for his history of rude and abrasive behavior. He is drawn towards Barry and his talent for acting but soon discovers his double life when he realizes that Barry killed his girlfriend, Janice, who was a detective investigating one of Barry's murders.

The actor rose to fame as Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli on the American television series Happy Days, and since then has acted in numerous features like Scream, The Waterboy, Monsters at Work, The French Dispatch, and Black Adam.

Winkler is a recipient of a Primetime Emmy, two Daytime Emmys, two Golden Globe Awards, and two Critics Choice Awards. Winker will return as Cousineau for the final run of Barry.

Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed

Sarah Goldberg plays Sally Reed, an ambitious acting student who gets into a relationship with Barry. Goldberg is a Canadian theater actor who has acted in movies like A Bunch of Amateurs (2008), Gambit (2012), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

She also starred in the drama series Hindsight (2015) and was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2019 for her role as Sally Reed in Barry. She will be reprising her role for Barry season 4.

Others starring

Apart from the leads, Barry season 4 will also bring back the following cast members:

Stephen Root

Anthony Carrigan

Robert Wisdom

Michael Irby

Fred Melamed

Andrew Leeds

Jessy Hodges

Patrick Fischler

Catch Barry season 4 coming soon this April 16, 2023, on HBO.

