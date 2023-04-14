When do new episodes of Barry season 4 air on HBO and HBO Max? Release schedule explored

After his phenomenal stint in the first three seasons, Bill Hader is all set to return with the fourth season of Barry, HBO's brilliant dark comedy, which has managed to capture audiences across the world with wit and thrills combined in one complete package.

Since its premiere in 2018, Barry has always managed to stand out as a television show, often bringing out the darkness in human nature without the bounds of societal norms.

The previous season of the show concluded with some heavy revelations and big occurrences. This included Barry Berkman's acting coach, Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), turning on him. This event ultimately led to Berkman getting arrested after falling into the clever trap set up with the help of Gene.

This season will begin with Berkman in prison. It will also see him come across his former handler, Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root). The new season should also promise some drama for the people around Berkman.

The HBO show will premiere with two episodes at once on Sunday, April 16, 2023. It will also be available for streaming on HBO Max.

Barry full release schedule

Being one of the top television shows in the world, the fourth season of the show will maintain the consistency of its predecessors by airing new episodes every week.

This means that the third episode of the show will drop on April 23, 2023, followed by one episode each week.

The full release schedule for the show reads:

Season 4 Episode 1: April 16

Season 4 Episode 2: April 16

Season 4 Episode 3: April 23

Season 4 Episode 4: April 30

Season 4 Episode 5: May 7

Season 4 Episode 6: May 14

Season 4 Episode 7: May 21

Season 4 Episode 8: May 28

The series has also opted for another eight-episode season, keeping with the seasons that came before it.

The fourth season of the show is supposed to be the most offbeat one so far, especially with Barry now in prison. It is also supposedly the final season of the critically acclaimed drama. The entire fourth season was directed by Bill Hader himself, which is quite an outstanding achievement.

Speaking about the final season to Variety, Hader said:

"What happens in Season 4 is structurally radical in some ways, but it made sense for what I think the characters needed to go through, and what I think the whole show is always kind of headed towards."

He added:

"Season 3 was solidifying that, and then setting up stuff that we wanted to happen in Season 4. So 3 and 4 to us felt like one big season — those 16 episodes were all kind of conceived together...And then, like I said, there’s something that happens in 4 that is kind of strange, though thematically it makes a lot of sense."

The confirmed cast members returning for the upcoming season of the show include Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches, Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau, Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed, Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank, Michael Irby as Cristobal Sifuentes, Robert Wisdom as Jim Moss, Fred Melamed as Tom Posorro, Andrew Leeds as Leo, and Jessy Hodges as Lindsay.

All previous seasons of Barry are available for streaming on HBO Max.

