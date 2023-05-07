Barry season 4 episode 5 on HBO: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

The fifth episode of Barry season 4 is expected to air on HBO on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The show focuses on the life of the titular character, a hitman who unexpectedly discovers a new love for acting, which changes his life forever in ways he'd never imagined.

The ongoing fourth season is set to be the final installment in the show and so far, it has received largely positive reviews from viewers and critics, similar to the previous seasons. It stars Bill Hader in the lead role, alongside numerous others playing pivotal supporting characters.

Barry season 4 episode 5 is expected to focus on Barry's life post marriage

The promo for the latest episode does not reveal any major details. Titled Tricky Legacies, the new episode is expected to focus on Berkman and Sally's new life after getting married.

The previous episode showed the couple moving to a secluded location post wedding and it'll be fascinating to watch what's in store for the beloved protagonist. There's a possibility that viewers might witness a time jump in the upcoming episode, but not many details are revealed as of now.

Critics have largely praised the fourth season, thanks to its strong writing and dark humor that gives it its distinctive tone. The lead performance by Bill Hader continues to garner high praise from fans and critics.

With just a few more episodes left for the show to conclude, viewers can expect several key events to unfold this season that could potentially change protagonist Berkman's life forever.

In brief, about Barry plot, cast, and more details

The comedy series follows the titular character, a hitman who's going through a deep existential crisis after he discovers his love for acting and performance arts. He then goes on to reevaluate his purpose in life and the various choices he has made.

It extensively focuses on his personal life as he looks to rebuild a new life. However, the journey doesn't seem that easy as his violent past comes back to haunt him. A brief description of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''Disillusioned at the thought of taking down another "mark," depressed, low-level hit man Barry Berkman seeks a way out. When the Midwesterner reluctantly travels to Los Angeles to execute a hit on an actor who is bedding a mobster's wife, little does Barry know that the City of Angels may be his sanctuary.''

The synopsis further states:

''He follows his target into acting class and ends up instantly drawn to the community of eager hopefuls, especially dedicated student Sally, who becomes the object of his affection. While Barry wants to start a new life as an actor, his handler, Fuches, has other ideas, and the hit man's criminal past won't let him walk away so easily.''

Bill Hader has been phenomenal throughout the show as he perfectly portrays his chatracter's pain, anguish, and conflict with astonishing ease. The supporting cast members include Stephen Root, Anthony Carrigan, Sarah Goldberg, and many others. The acclaimed show is helmed by noted writer Alec Berg and Hader.

You can watch the latest episode of Barry season 4 on HBO on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

