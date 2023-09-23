Basketball Wives season 11: Everything we know so far

VH1 recently announced that Basketball Wives is returning with a brand new season. Basketball Wives is a beloved American reality television series that depicts the behind-the-scenes lives of the romantic interests of famous professional basketball athletes.

According to VH1, this season will focus on "sisterhood, growth, and adversity," and housewives will gracefully handle their personal and professional lives. Fans can expect the show's 11th season to be likely filled with drama, the description of the newest season of Basketball Wives reads,

"The MVPs return to the court, but when life's challenges and relationship problems are exposed, the ladies must band together to keep everything from imploding."

Evelyn Lozada's return to the show in the upcoming season

Evelyn Lozada will return to the show in this upcoming season. Evelyn Lozada left the show in season 9 because she wanted to prioritize her family by spending more time and focusing more on them. Back then, she stated the following during an interview with E!'s Daily Pop:

"I am no longer going to do Basketball Wives. I think that it's time for me to open up the universe to other things. It's been a hard decision because I could do it with my eyes closed, but at the same time it's so difficult and it takes so much energy, and it's not the most positive energy. I want to open it up to the universe to allow other things to flow in."

Her return to Basketball Wives was revealed in June during a People interview with Shaunie Henderson, the show's executive producer,

“Evelyn’s return happened as she has always been a vital part of the franchise and an anchor upon which our most vibrant and magnetic storytelling has revolved. She remains a popular fan favorite and is one of the most self-expressive voices on the show.”

Shaunie also mentioned that the upcoming season will shed more light on Evelyn's relationship with Lavon Lewis and their engagement. Meanwhile, according to reports, fans can expect to see new faces in the show, including Brittany Renner, Vanessa Rider, Jac'Eil Duckwort, and Clayanna Warthen.

Has the release date for Basketball Wives season 11 been confirmed?

According to the VH1 press release about the show, the upcoming season of Basketball Wives will air on October 9, 2023, with the housewives facing various professional and personal challenges,

“Tensions run high as the veterans take the newbies under their wings — but will they throw them a lifeline or shade? With the fate of the sisterhood hanging in the balance, the new ladies are out to prove that they're not to be underestimated.”

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson, will also appear on the show this season. Furthermore, Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams, and Brooke Bailey will return to the show after having starred in season 10, released on May 16, 2022. Shaunie Henderson also revealed some details about what fans can expect from the upcoming season of Basketball Wives,

“As we have evolved, our conflict resolution should encompass our maturity and not be expressed emotionally but be addressed in ways that allow empathy, compassion, and redemption and an opportunity to learn from both positive and negative experiences.”

As well as this, Shaunie Henderson mentions:

“Nothing grows in comfort, and I have learned that often conflict and discomfort sets the atmosphere to make us more self-aware of the places and spaces we need to address.”

VH1 will release the show's season 11 on October 9, 2023; fans can watch all Basketball Wives season 10 episodes on the network.